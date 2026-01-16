Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos: Bo Nix's limitations give Josh Allen chance to claim another road win in NFL playoffs, says Phoebe Schecter

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix still needing to be manipulated like "a dog on a leash" gives Josh Allen hope of extending the Buffalo Bills' playoff run, according to Phoebe Schecter.

The top seeded Broncos host the Bills on Saturday, live on Sky Sports at 9pm, in the AFC divisional round.

Many factors appear to be stacked in favour of the Broncos, who play at home after a bye week against a Bills team that battled to a 27-24 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend.

The only area where the Bills have a clear advantage is at quarterback, with 2024 MVP Allen a far more complete option than Nix, who has still required careful management by Broncos head coach Sean Payton during his second season in the NFL.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sky Sports' Inside The Huddle podcast, former Bills assistant coach Schecter explained why she thinks the away side could triumph.

"This is going to be a huge test," Schecter said. "Going into Denver, we've seen what it's done to teams in the past. It's so loud, you're at a high elevation, it's going to be just a hostile environment.

"But there are a couple teams in the playoffs right now who have defenses and a quarterback that perhaps isn't going to keep them alive.

"Bo Nix has definitely improved as this season has gone on but it still feels like he's a dog on a leash in a sense, in terms of being limited in what he's able to do, kind of being manipulated in some ways to throw certain looks.

"And of course that's part of the game. Obviously, as a coordinator, as a quarterback, there are certain things that you're looking for, but I think it feels more intense because some of the inaccuracy that shows up, some of the specific play calling, the rollouts - you're almost finding ways to protect him more than you would want to see from a quarterback who's been in league a couple years now."

The winner of the contest will face either the New England Patriots or Houston Texans in the AFC championship game, with the other divisional round fixture taking place on Sunday evening.

In the NFC, the Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers later on Saturday night, before the Los Angeles Rams visit the Chicago Bears in Sunday's late game.

