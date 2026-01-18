Bo Nix: Denver Broncos quarterback to miss rest of NFL playoffs after suffering broken ankle against Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix will miss the remainder of the NFL playoffs after suffering a broken ankle in Saturday's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos beat the Bills 33-30 in overtime to reach the AFC Championship Game, where they must face either the New England Patriots or Houston Texans without their second-year play-caller.

Head coach Sean Payton told reporters after the game that Nix sustained the injury on the penultimate play in overtime, with backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham set to start next weekend.

"Stiddy's ready to go," Payton said. "I said this at the beginning of the season: I feel like I've got a two [backup quarterback] that's capable of starting for a number of teams. I know he feels the same way.

"So, watch out. Just watch."

Nix finished the game 26 of 46 passing for 279 yards and three touchdowns to one interception, eliminating Josh Allen in yet another painful playoff conclusion for his Buffalo Bills.

Payton explained that Nix was hurt on a quarterback keeper that saw him lose two yards as he was tackled by Cole Bishop.

Nix followed up the play by launching a deep shot towards Marvin Mims Jr, drawing a 30-yard pass interference penalty against Tre'Davious White that would set up Wil Lutz's game-winning field goal.

"He's a tough cookie," Payton added. "I said, 'listen, I believe, you're the second quarterback in year two to take your team to a Championship Game, and the first is [Patrick] Mahomes'.

"This team all year has lost key players, and we'll rise up for the next challenge and we'll go from there."

Nix was the 12th overall pick out of Oregon at the 2024 NFL Draft, leading the Broncos to their first playoff berth in a decade during his rookie campaign.

His blossoming relationship with Payton continued in 2025 as Denver ended Kansas City's streak of nine straight AFC West division titles while clinching the No 1 seed in the AFC.

Stidham is a seventh-year veteran backup who has not attempted a pass in the NFL since the 2023 season when he started the last two games of the season in place of Russell Wilson in Denver.

