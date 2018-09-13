NFL Challenge: Fantasy analyst Adam Rank's Week Two picks

Steelers' offensive stars could be trendy fantasy picks this week

Follow all the excitement of the 2018 season by playing our NFL Challenge game!

Each week you get to pick a passing offense, rushing attack, defense and special teams unit to pick up points for your team while, on top of that, you can select a quarterback, running back and wide receiver to score additional points. Register to play by clicking here.

Ahead of Week Two of the 2018 season, fantasy analyst for NFL.com Adam Rank has picked his team...

It's one week, people. Let's not all panic.

Let's put Week One behind us. We had some good plays, but not great ones. Let's look forward to Week Two.

Broncos passing offense

Case Keenum isn't afraid to sling the ball

Case Keenum didn't look too bad on his Broncos debut on Sunday as he passed for 329 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, he did throw three interceptions, but that's just going to ruin my narrative.

He was moving the ball up and down the field. Emmanuel Sanders looked great. Demaryius Thomas got into the end zone. And rookie Phillip Lindsay was amazing!

Conversely, the Raiders didn't look as great on Monday night (Tuesday morning, if you will) and they really had trouble getting to the quarterback. They should trade for Khalil Mack or something.

Los Angeles Rams rushing offense

Todd Gurley looked as good as last year when he was named Offensive Player of the Year

Todd Gurley was out there on Monday night (again, sorry Tuesday morning) crushing the souls of the Raiders. He was impressive, with an average of 3.2 yards after contact, tied for fifth-most of the weekend according to Pro Football Focus. Gurley finished with 147 all-purpose yards and scored a touchdown.

We're likely to see a lot of the Rams playing with a lead this season, which means more rushing attempts for Gurley. The Rams also gave rushing attempts to Cooper Kupp (twice), Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods. I love this matchup against the Cardinals who made Adrian Peterson look like, well, vintage Adrian Peterson.

Los Angeles Chargers defense

The Chargers secondary, led by rookie Derwin James, could give Josh Allen a hard time

Look, every week I'm going to target the Bills game and get some sort of action going. I'm not sure if you saw that game last week between the Bills and Ravens. And if you did, I apologise.

Josh Allen will start, but the last time the Bills played the Chargers, then-rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman threw about 90 interceptions in a half of football. Or at least it felt that way.

49ers special teams

Could Dante Pettis make a big play in the return game for San Francisco?

The Chiefs are going to be a team to zero-in on every week because of Tyreek Hill. But I anticipate the Steelers having more success moving the ball, so I'm going to save those Hill plays for later in the season.

I'm going against the Lions here (sorry Woodsy) and picking the 49ers. Andre Roberts crushed the Lions on three punt returns, so I'm going to put some faith in the 49ers making some magic happen.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers (Captain)

Roethlisberger and the Steelers have won six of the last seven against the Kansas City Chiefs

I'm going to push all-in on a Steelers stack against the Chiefs. The Chargers moved the ball with some relative consistency and while Philip Rivers did have a monster game against Kansas City, it could have been so much bigger if some of his receivers had managed to catch the ball. Roethlisberger shouldn't have that much trouble.

Also of note, the Chiefs open the season not only with back-to-back roadies. They are travelling from Los Angeles to Pittsburgh in these games, and that travel is no joke.

Oh, and you might have seen reports of Roethlisberger nursing an injury. Yes, this is what he does. He loves to tell people how hurt he is. Kind of like your buddy who has to constantly let you know how hungover he is. He's the worst sometimes.

Frisky alternative pick: Jimmy Garoppolo. Not a great debut with the 49ers in 2018, but should rebound against the Lions.

Big name to avoid: Tom Brady against the Jags.

James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

In Le'Veon Bell's absence, Conner had 192 yards from scrimmage

I'm sorry, who is this Le'Veon Bell person? I know, Bell might have had one of the biggest misfires of his career when he chose not to sign his franchise tender and remain at home. You broke up with the homecoming queen. (I paused for a moment because I thought that reference might not play in the UK. But then I remembered Sean Connery makes a homecoming queen joke in "The Rock" so I feel like I'm justified here.)

Besides, James Conner is really good. He took every snap at running back and put up 192 total yards and a pair of touchdowns. And did you see the way his teammates celebrated him? Oh lord. It was like when one of your friends gets out of bad relationship and then puts a post on IG with new bae. And the rest of the squad starts posting messages like "you go!" Or "live your best life." Or "SO happy you found a running back who wants to be with YOU!" Trade Bell and all of the messages will be all, "I never liked him anyway."

Frisky alternative pick: Chris Thompson. The Colts defense isn't great.

Antonio Brown, WR Pittsburgh Steelers

Brown is the most consistent receiver in the game

Brown dominated with 16 targets against the Browns and came away with nine receptions for 93 yards and a touchdown. Roethlisberger is funnelling everything his way, and there is no need to be afraid. Especially if we're going to roll out this stack. I feel great all the way around about this.

Easy call alternative pick: Odell Beckham Jr. If you don't want to go all Steelers. The Cowboys have no answer for him.

Click here to register to play NFL Challenge.