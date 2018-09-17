Cleveland Browns lose again after Zane Gonzalez misses crucial kicks

0:35 Kicker Zane Gonzalez endured a miserable night as Cleveland fell short against New Orleans Kicker Zane Gonzalez endured a miserable night as Cleveland fell short against New Orleans

When you haven't won a game since December 2016 you will take a victory any way it comes. Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns are finding new ways to lose.

Having opened the season with a 21-21 week one tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Browns travelled to New Orleans for their first road game hoping to end an 18-game winless streak.

In keeping with their form over the last 12 months, Cleveland kept things interesting. With the Saints offense unable to get going, two Zane Gonzalez field goals gave the Browns a 6-3 lead at half-time

Carlos Hyde extended their lead with a one-yard touchdown run but the agony began as Gonzalez, who had missed an earlier field goal, pushed his extra point attempt wide.

Sensing their opportunity, New Orleans took an 18-12 lead thanks to two touchdowns in six minutes from wide receiver Michael Thomas.

With less than two minutes on the clock, Cleveland needed a miracle and they got one when Tyrod Taylor's 47-yard throw found rookie receiver Antonio Callaway in the end zone to level the game 18-18.

Gonzalez, who missed a field goal that would have seen the Browns beat the Steelers in week one, stepped up for the extra point that would have made amends for his earlier miscues, but pushed his kick wide left.

Drew Brees then marched New Orleans up the field for a field goal that put the home side 21-18 in front - but there was still time for more drama.

Two Taylor completions moved the Browns into position to send the game into overtime with another field goal attempt. However, Gonzalez, overcompensating for his previous misses, fired his 52-yard kick well wide of the right upright, completing his misery and condemning the Browns to an agonising defeat.

