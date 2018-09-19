Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston sued for alleged groping incident

Jameis Winston is currently serving a three-game suspension

A female Uber driver in Arizona is suing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston, accusing him of sexual assault.

Court documents say the woman filed the suit in Arizona on Tuesday and is seeking more than $75,000 in damages.

She said Winston grabbed her crotch in the drive-thru of a Mexican restaurant in the Phoenix area in March 2016.

When the allegations became public last year, the NFL embarked on a long investigation and determined the story was "consistent and credible." In June, the league suspended Winston for the first three games of this season.

The NFL said at the time, Winston touched the driver "in an inappropriate and sexual manner without her consent."

The Buccaneers have yet to comment and may have no contact with Winston while he is suspended.

The suit comes as Winston approaches the final game of the suspension, and with the team off to a 2-0 start.

He missed the opener at New Orleans and last week's home victory over defending Super Bowl champions Philadelphia. The 24-year-old is eligible to return on Tuesday, the day after Tampa Bay plays the Steelers.