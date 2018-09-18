Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown absent from Monday meetings

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has confirmed that star wide receiver Antonio Brown did not show up at the facility for Monday activities.

But Tomlin did not say whether or not Brown had been excused from Monday's meetings and film review, in the wake of Sunday's 42-37 defeat to Kansas City Chiefs.

Meanwhile, Brown's agent released a statement saying nothing should be read into a tweet Brown sent on Monday, suggesting the Steelers trade him.

During Sunday's loss, Brown had a verbal altercation with Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Randy Finchter, and he was reportedly upset when leaving the stadium soon after the match, before reporters had been allowed into the locker room.

Trade me let’s find out https://t.co/4OeepI78zy — Antonio Brown (@AB84) September 17, 2018

When Tomlin was asked if Brown's absence was excused or not, he said: "I look forward to addressing that and other things with him.

"I'm going to visit with Antonio - I just haven't done it. I may or may not provide details.

"I just want to stay focused on what's real and what's important."

Brown's tweet was a reply to former Steelers PR man Ryan Scarpino, who suggested Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was largely responsible for Brown's success, and the player's agent Drew Rosenhaus said it should be seen in that context.

"The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows," Rosenhaus said in a statement.

5:06 Highlights: Kansas City Chiefs 42-37 Pittsburgh Steelers Highlights: Kansas City Chiefs 42-37 Pittsburgh Steelers

"It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate.

"Antonio had a personal matter. I talked to the team about it. His issue was unrelated to the tweet or his relationship with the team.

"This is a non-story that has been blown out of proportion. We can end this right here and now."

Brown caught nine passes for 67 yards in Sunday's loss, while fellow wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster caught 13 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Jesse James had five receptions for 138 yards and a touchdown.

The Steelers have only a tie to show for their first two games of the new season and, with running back Le'Veon Bell still holding out, they can ill afford any continuing drama with Brown.

