Seattle Seahawks 17-24 Chicago Bears: Defense dominates in Monday night win
Last Updated: 18/09/18 11:47am
Khalil Mack strip-sacked Russell Wilson and Prince Amukamara returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown as the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 on Monday Night Football.
Mack, who landed with Chicago after a blockbuster trade from the Oakland Raiders earlier in September, had a strip-sack, which was one of six takedowns by the Bears as their defense consistently got pressure to Wilson.
Amukamara, meanwhile, intercepted a pass intended for Rashaad Penny near midfield for his first career touchdown, making it 24-10 to Chicago with just over six minutes left in the game.
That followed on from an ugly first half that saw Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky intercepted twice and Wilson get sacked five times. But Chicago still managed to take a 10-3 lead into the locker room at half-time.
No further points were added until the fourth quarter, when Trubisky threw a second touchdown pass, and Wilson also threw two TDs either side of Amukamara's pick six.
But, the Bears (1-1) held on to give new coach Matt Nagy his first career victory, while Pete Carroll's Seahawks (0-2) remain winless.
FIRST QUARTER
Seahawks 0-7 Bears: Mitch Trubisky three-yard touchdown pass to Trey Burton (Cody Parkey extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Seahawks 0-10 Bears: Parkey 25-yard field goal
Seahawks 3-10 Bears: Sebastian Janikowski 56-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
FOURTH QUARTER
Seahawks 3-17 Bears: Mitch Trubisky 10-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller (Parkey extra point good)
Seahawks 10-17 Bears: Russell Wilson 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett (Janikowski extra point good)
Seahawks 10-24 Bears: Prince Amukamara 49-yard interception return for a touchdown (Parkey extra point good)
Seahawks 17-24 Bears: Russell Wilson two-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly (Janikowski extra point good)
Game's key stats
|SEATTLE
|CHICAGO
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Russell Wilson
|22/36 226 2 1
|Mitch Trubisky
|25/34 200 2 2
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rashaad Penny
|10 30 0
|Jordan Howard
|14 35 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Tyler Lockett
|5 60 1
|Allen Robinson
|10 83 0
|Brandon Marshall
|4 44 0
|Trey Burton
|4 20 1
|Will Dissly
|3 42 1
|Anthony Miller
|2 11 1
|Total net yards
|276
|Total net yards
|271