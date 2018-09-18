Seattle Seahawks 17-24 Chicago Bears: Defense dominates in Monday night win

3:30 Watch highlights from the Bears Monday night win over the Seahawks Watch highlights from the Bears Monday night win over the Seahawks

Khalil Mack strip-sacked Russell Wilson and Prince Amukamara returned an interception 49 yards for a touchdown as the Chicago Bears beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-17 on Monday Night Football.

Mack, who landed with Chicago after a blockbuster trade from the Oakland Raiders earlier in September, had a strip-sack, which was one of six takedowns by the Bears as their defense consistently got pressure to Wilson.

Amukamara, meanwhile, intercepted a pass intended for Rashaad Penny near midfield for his first career touchdown, making it 24-10 to Chicago with just over six minutes left in the game.

That followed on from an ugly first half that saw Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky intercepted twice and Wilson get sacked five times. But Chicago still managed to take a 10-3 lead into the locker room at half-time.

No further points were added until the fourth quarter, when Trubisky threw a second touchdown pass, and Wilson also threw two TDs either side of Amukamara's pick six.

But, the Bears (1-1) held on to give new coach Matt Nagy his first career victory, while Pete Carroll's Seahawks (0-2) remain winless.

Khalil Mack forced a fumble for the second week running after joining the Bears

FIRST QUARTER

Seahawks 0-7 Bears: Mitch Trubisky three-yard touchdown pass to Trey Burton (Cody Parkey extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Seahawks 0-10 Bears: Parkey 25-yard field goal

Seahawks 3-10 Bears: Sebastian Janikowski 56-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

FOURTH QUARTER

Seahawks 3-17 Bears: Mitch Trubisky 10-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Miller (Parkey extra point good)

Seahawks 10-17 Bears: Russell Wilson 19-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett (Janikowski extra point good)

Seahawks 10-24 Bears: Prince Amukamara 49-yard interception return for a touchdown (Parkey extra point good)

Seahawks 17-24 Bears: Russell Wilson two-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly (Janikowski extra point good)