NFL Team of the Week: Patrick Mahomes, Todd Gurley and Keelan Cole star in Week Two

Todd Gurley has three rushing touchdowns and two two-point conversions for the Rams in Week Two

Who were the top performers from a crazy second week in the NFL? We have, with the help of our pals at Pro Football Focus, picked out our team of the week...

Quarterback - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

How could it not be? Since the 1970 merger, Mahomes is the first quarterback to throw 10 touchdown passes through the first two games of an NFL season thanks to his six (yes, six!) against the Steelers. Making his achievements all the more remarkable is the fact that this was only his third ever start in the league.

His opposite number on Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger, actually threw for more yards (452 - leading the NFL) while Ryan 'Fitzmagic' threw four more TDs for Tampa Bay, as did Minnesota's Kirk Cousins and Jacksonville's much-maligned QB Blake Bortles in a statement win over the Patriots. But, according to Pro Football Focus, Mahomes (86.8) was the top-graded player at the position in Week Two, and that's plenty good enough for us.

Running back - Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco's Matt Breida ran for a league-leading 138 yards, Denver's undrafted rookie Phillip Lindsay impressed for a second week running, notching a first 100-yard game in the NFL, while Tevin Coleman also brought up a ton for Atlanta, but it's Gurley who gets the nod in our team.

In comparison, Gurley's stats do not leap out - the Rams running back managed only 42 yards from 19 carries - but they call it 'pounding the rock' for a reason and Gurley pounded away Sunday evening to the tune of three touchdowns up the gut of the Arizona defense and two additional two-point conversions (with their kicker out injured).

Wide receiver - Keelan Cole, Jacksonville Jaguars

I mean, for the sheer audacity of his incredible one-handed sideline grab against the Patriots, Cole deserves a place on this team! But it wasn't his only impact on the game on Sunday, hauling in 116 yards receiving and a touchdown from his seven catches, earning him a PFF grading of 89.9 - the best at the position.

Despite that, this was still comfortably the toughest spot to pick in Week Two, with as many as 14 wide receivers tallying 100-yard games. including devastating double-acts Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen (Vikings) and DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller (Texans). But, neither team won at the weekend, while the Jaguars stunned Patriots, so Cole it is.

Also, special mention to the typically explosive DeSean Jackson, who racked up 129 yards off only four catches, including a 75-yard score, before then having his clothes pinched by his QB!

Tight end - Jesse James, Pittsburgh Steelers

Fourth-year tight end James has threatened to break out before for the Steelers, but might his "monster" Week Two effort against the Chiefs signal the start of some more consistent performances.

James blew away the competition at tight end with a massive 138 yards, and a TD, from his five grabs, averaging a 4.31 yards per route run according to PFF, "twice the highest in the league you'd normally see".

Offensive line - Los Angeles Rams

Gurley's efforts and his inclusion in this team is owed in large part to the work of his offensive line, in particular right guard Austin Blythe, who made PFF's top-five performers from Week Two. Take it away guys...

"Nobody knew about Blythe; he was an afterthought really when he was brought in to fill in for Jamon Brown [suspended for the first two games of the season]. Last week he was our top-graded right guard and this week he notched an 84.5. Does Brown now get his job back?"

Defensive line - Dallas Cowboys

The Rams could also, quite conceivably, have been picked here too, with Los Angeles dominant up front of both sides of the ball - the Cardinals were shut out, managed only 60 yards of total offense in the first half and 137 for the game, only passing midfield for the first time on the second-to-last play - but we've opted to mix things up with the Cowboys.

In the Sunday Night Football clash against their NFC East rivals, the Dallas D sacked Giants quarterback Eli Manning six times, with their line accounting for four of those - Demarcus Lawrence, Tyrone Crawford, Taco Charlton and Antwaun Woods with one each as the spoils were shared - and the Cowboys also managed to limit rookie running back, and future star, Saquon Barkley to just 28 yards on 11 carries.

Linebacker - Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

A tackling machine for the Colts. Leonard led the NFL with 15 tackles, adding three more assisted, as well as a sack and forced fumble. He also was PFF's top-graded player in Week Two at 91.0.

Cornerback - D.J. Hayden, Jacksonville Jaguars

Before the Jaguars-Patriots game live on Sky Sports on Sunday, Rob Ryan gave his keys to stopping Tom Brady and New England which included "buzzing the tower". In other words, the Jaguars needed to put hits on the Patriots Hall of Fame QB and throw him off his game.

They did that. Brady was hurried and harassed throughout the game, with Hayden registering one of the two quarterback takedowns registered by the 'Sacksonville' D. Hayden, alongside his more vocal corner, Jalen Ramsey, was also brilliant in coverage.

Safety - Ricardo Allen, Atlanta Falcons

Allen helped Atlanta back to winnings way with a strong showing in their NFC South showdown against Carolina, as he made five tackles and intercepted Cam Newton. It was a crucial contribution, especially considering the Falcons were without Keanu Neal and had Damontae Kazee ejected from the game.

