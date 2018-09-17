Buffalo Bills' Vontae Davis quits NFL at half-time

Mike Williams catches a touchdown for the Chargers despite the best efforts of Vontae Davis #22 of the Bills

Cornerback Vontae Davis told Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott he was "done" during Sunday’s defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers, and then retired from the NFL.

The 30-year-old Davis, in his 10th NFL season, did not return for the second half of the Bills 31-20 week-two loss on Sunday.

McDermott spoke with reporters afterwards and explained that Davis voluntarily left the game in the first half.

"He pulled himself out of the game. He told us he was done," McDermott said.

Buffalo signed Davis to a one-year, $2.5m deal in February that included a $1.5m signing bonus.

Davis was a healthy scratch for the Bills' defeat to the Baltimore Ravens last week.

He started Sunday's game against the Chargers but quickly came to the realisation he did not belong out there.

"Today on the field, really hit me fast and hard: I shouldn't be out there anymore," Davis said in an Instagram posting, adding he meant no disrespect to his team-mates or coaches.

"While I was on the field, I just didn't feel right."

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander alerted reporters to Davis' abrupt retirement after the game.

"I never have seen that," Alexander said. "Pop Warner, high school, pros. Never heard of it. Never seen it.

"It's just completely disrespectful to his team-mates. He didn't say nothing to nobody. I found out going into the second half of the game. They said he's not coming out, he retired. That's it."