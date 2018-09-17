New York Giants 13-20 Dallas Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott stars
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott outgained New York Giants rookie Saquon Barkley in a 20-13 victory over their NFC East divisional rivals on Sunday night.
In the first NFL meeting between the former college rivals and high NFL draft picks, Elliott, who starred at Ohio State, rushed for 78 yards with a touchdown, while Barkley, from Penn State, had just 28, though he did add a further 80 receiving.
Barkely, crucially, was kept out of the endzone, while Elliott rumbled in for a six-yard score in the fourth quarter to stretch out Dallas' lead before the home side held off a late Giants comeback bid. Eli Manning - who was sacked six times - and the Giants have started 0-2 for the fifth time in the past six seasons.
Earlier, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin on the third play of the game.
FIRST QUARTER
Giants 0-7 Cowboys: Dak Prescott 64-yard touchdown pass to Tavon Austin (Brett Maher extra point good)
Giants 0-10 Cowboys: Maher 37-yard field goal
SECOND QUARTER
THIRD QUARTER
Giants 0-13 Cowboys: Maher 29-yard field goal
Giants 3-13 Cowboys: Aldrick Rosas 28-yard field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
Giants 3-20 Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott six-yard touchdown run (Maher extra point good)
Giants 10-20 Cowboys: Eli Manning 16-yard touchdown pass to Evan Engram (Rosas extra point good)
Giants 13-20 Cowboys: Rosas 38-yard field goal
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|DALLAS
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Eli Manning
|33/44 279 1 0
|Dak Prescott
|16/25 160 1 0
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Saquon Barkley
|11 28 0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|17 78 1
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Saquon Barkley
|14 80 0
|Tavon Austin
|2 79 1
|Evan Engram
|7 67 1
|Deonte Thompson
|4 33 0
|Odell Beckham Jr
|4 51 0
|Cole Beasley
|2 13 0
|Total net yards
|255
|Total net yards
|298