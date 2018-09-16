Kansas City Chiefs 42-37 Pittsburgh Steelers: Patrick Mahomes throws six touchdowns in shootout win

5:06 Kansas City Chiefs 42-37 Pittsburgh Steelers - highlights Kansas City Chiefs 42-37 Pittsburgh Steelers - highlights

Patrick Mahomes threw six touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-37.

The second-year starter completed 23 of 28 passes and threw scores to five different receivers in a stunning offensive performance.

Ben Roethlisberger threw the ball 60 times and had 452 yards and three passing touchdowns of his own, but it wasn't enough to stop Andy Reid's high-flying Chiefs offense.

Kansas City started out hot and were up 21-0 in the first quarter. Mahomes found Chris Conley, Travis Kelce, and Kareem Hunt and was slicing through the Steelers' defense.

However, it was a different tale in the second period. Roethlisberger completed a three-touchdown comeback with a flip to receiver James Washington after tossing a pair of scores to Jesse James and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

James Washington celebrates his game-tying touchdown before the half

In the second half, the Chiefs continued their attacking onslaught with another Kelce touchdown from Mahomes, but James Conner answered for Pittsburgh with a one-yard spin into the end zone.

But ultimately, Mahomes' fifth and sixth touchdowns, to Demarcus Robinson and Tyreek Hill respectively, gave Kansas City an insurmountable lead into the fourth quarter.

The late resurgence came when Hunt was forced down in his end zone, giving the Steelers two points on the safety. Soon after, Roethlisberger sprinted to the pylon for a three-yard rushing TD to bring his team within one score.

Despite forcing a late punt from Kansas City, the game ended on a roughing the kicker call and the Chiefs moved on to a 2-0 record while the Steelers remain winless (0-1-1)

Tyreek Hill started slow but found the end zone for Mahomes' final score

FIRST QUARTER

Chiefs 7-0 Steelers: Conley 15-yard pass from Mahomes (Butker kick is good)

Chiefs 14-0 Steelers: Kelce 15-yard pass from Mahomes (Butker kick is good)

Chiefs 21-0 Steelers: Hunt 5-yard pass from Mahomes (Butker kick is good)

SECOND QUARTER

Chiefs 21-7 Steelers: James 26-yard pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick is good)

Chiefs 21-13 Steelers: Smith-Schuster 2-yard pass from Roethlisberger (Boswell kick is missed)

Chiefs 21-21 Steelers: Washington 14-yard pass from Roethlisberger (two-point conversion good: Roethlisberger pass to Conner)

THIRD QUARTER

Chiefs 28-21 Steelers: Kelce 25-yard pass from Mahomes (Butker kick is good)

Chiefs 28-28 Steelers: Conner 1-yard run (Boswell kick is good)

Chiefs 35-28 Steelers: Robinson 3-yard pass from Mahomes (Butker kick is good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Chiefs 42-28 Steelers: Hill 29-yard pass from Mahomes (Butker kick is good)

Chiefs 42-30 Steelers: Hunt tackled in end zone by Burns and Burnett for Safety

Chiefs 42-37 Steelers: Roethlisberger 3-yard run (Boswell kick is good)