Josh Gordon let go by Cleveland Browns following substance abuse problems

Josh Gordon is set to be released by the Cleveland Browns

Josh Gordon will be released by the Cleveland Browns on Monday following the former Pro Bowl wide receiver's many years struggling with substance abuse.

The Browns had previously announced he would miss Sunday's game at the New Orleans Saints with a hamstring injury.

However, hours later general manager John Dorsey announced the termination of his contract in a statement: "This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday.

"For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we've reached a point where we feel it's best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well."

No specifics were given over the reasoning behind Gordon's departure, but the 27 -year-old thanked the city of Cleveland following the news via an Instagram story.

"This place will always feel like home to me," Gordon said.

"I'm extremely honoured and blessed to grow up and start a life amongst such a passionate and motivated group of individuals. It's been a hell of a journey with you guys. I wish all of you nothing but the best."

Gordon could be traded before his release on Monday, according to Michael Rapoport of the NFL Network, who says as many as five teams are considering a deal for the wide receiver.

It is unclear what the release means for Gordon's playing future. Gordon was in the NFL's substance-abuse program and if he failed another drug test, he could be facing more discipline.

It is possible the Browns will try to trade Gordon before Monday so they can recoup something for a player whose has wasted his massive potential. If Cleveland releases Gordon, he will be a free agent and can sign anywhere.