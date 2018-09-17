New England Patriots 20-31 Jacksonville Jaguars: Jaguars get revenge win over Patriots

4:59 Watch highlights from the Jaguars win over the Patriots Watch highlights from the Jaguars win over the Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars responded to their AFC Championship game loss to New England last season with a 31-20 win at home.

Blake Bortles threw four touchdowns and had 402 total yards as his team stayed aggressive to hold an early lead.

New England fell behind early, but unlike last season, weren't able to come up with a second-half fightback. Dede Westbrook's 61-yard sprint for Jacksonville gave them an 18-point lead in the fourth quarter and they held out for the win.

Tom Brady and the Patriots started positively, moving into field goal range on their very first drive, but kicker Stephen Gostkowski sailed his 54-yard kick wide of the uprights.

From there, Bortles led two spectacular drives - of 56 and 48 yards, respectively - to give his team a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Donte Moncrief caught the first touchdown of the day, and Keelan Cole followed an outstanding one-handed grab with a 24-yard score.

New England responded with their first points of the game, but an eight-minute, 83-yard drive deserved seven instead of three.

Bortles and the Jags again capitalised, driving all the way down the field in 13 plays to take a 21-3 lead into half-time.

Receiving the ball to start the second half, Jacksonville kept the pressure on by taking over seven minutes off the clock with their first drive and adding a field goal.

For the next quarter, it was Brady time and it looked ominous for the Jaguars when New England posted 10 unanswered points with a touchdown to Chris Hogan followed by a Gostkowski field goal.

Kyle van Noy picked off Bortles, however just three plays later, defensive end Dante Fowler stripped the ball from Brady to give momentum back to Jacksonville.

After another exchange of punts, Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook blew the game wide open with a 61-yard catch-and-run to make it 31-13.

Brady found Hogan again for a late consolation, but the Jags ran out the clock and move to 2-0. The Patriots fall to 1-1.

Moncrief opened the scoring for Jacksonville

FIRST QUARTER

Patriots 0-7 Jaguars: Moncrief four-yard pass from Bortles (Lambo kick is good)

Patriots 0-14 Jaguars: Cole 24-yard pass from Bortles (Lambo kick is good)

SECOND QUARTER

Patriots 3-14 Jaguars: Gostkowski 29-yard field goal

Patriots 3-21 Jaguars: Seferian-Jenkins four-yard pass from Bortles (Lambo kick is good)

THIRD QUARTER

Patriots 3-24 Jaguars: Lambo 28-yard field goal

Patriots 10-24 Jaguars: Hogan seven-yard pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick is good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Patriots 13-24 Jaguars: Gostkowski 46-yard field goal

Patriots 13-31 Jaguars: Westbrook 61-yard pass from Bortles (Lambo kick is good)

Patriots 20-31 Jaguars: Hogan 29-yard pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick is good)