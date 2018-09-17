WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Keelan Cole, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kirk Cousins

2:44 A collection of the best plays from week Two in the NFL A collection of the best plays from week Two in the NFL

Even by the league's lofty standards, Sunday night in the NFL was a wild one!

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week Two, including a truly crazy catch by Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Keelan Cole.

Move over Odell Beckham Jr, as Cole made his claim as the king of the one-handed grabs, pulling off a stunner on the sidelines against the New England Patriots that truly defied the laws of physics!

As well as that, there's some more 'Fitzmagic' from Ryan Fitzpatrick, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hit on two monster 75-yard touchdowns.

0:51 Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick steals team-mate DeSean Jackson's clothes for his post-match press conference! Tampa Bay quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick steals team-mate DeSean Jackson's clothes for his post-match press conference!

Also, Matt Breida goes off to the races for a 66-yard TD thanks to some brutal blocking up ahead from Pierre Garcon, Kirk Cousins throws two perfect strikes to Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, and the Tennessee Titans score on a fake punt trick play.

For all of that, and, more, watch the plays of the week from Week Two in the NFL.

