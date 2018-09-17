Keelan Cole makes catch to rival Odell Beckham Jnr

0:30 Keelan Cole produced a stunning one-handed catch during Jacksonville's victory over New England Keelan Cole produced a stunning one-handed catch during Jacksonville's victory over New England

Keelan Cole made his bid for catch of the year early this season with a one-handed stunner for Jacksonville on Sunday.

Odell Beckham Jnr usually produces the showreel of one-handed grabs, but it was left to Jaguars receiver Cole to produce one of the moments of the season - in just Week 2!

Jacksonville had made a fast start thanks to Donte Moncrief's early touchdown but, with less than five minutes of the first quarter remaining, quarterback Blake Bortles put up a pass to the sideline.

Speedy wide-out Cole leapt highest over Pats cornerback Eric Rowe, but that was only half the battle. He reached with his right arm to grab the ball before keeping it under control and completing the catch for a huge gain.

The Jags went on to claim a 31-20 victory over the Patriots, getting revenge for their defeat in the AFC Championship game last season.

Victory also moves Doug Marrone's team out to a perfect start with two wins from their two games as they look to go one better, but for now it's the catch making headlines.

