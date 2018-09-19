Philadephia Eagles sign Jordan Matthews, place Mike Wallace on injured reserve

Jordan Matthews caught 19 touchdowns in three seasons in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews and placed Mike Wallace on injured reserve.

Matthews played his first three seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to Buffalo in August 2017 along with a third-round pick in exchange for cornerback Ronald Darby.

He signed with the Patriots in April but was released during training camp after suffering a hamstring injury.

A 2014 second-round pick from Vanderbilt, Matthews averaged 75 receptions, 891 yards and six touchdowns per season in Philadelphia.

He had 25 catches for 282 yards and one touchdown in 10 games for Buffalo.

Wallace fractured his fibula early in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

The Eagles (1-1) are also missing top receiver Alshon Jeffery following offseason shoulder surgery. They have also placed 2017 fourth-round pick Mack Hollins on IR, in addition to Wallace.

Nelson Agholor, Shelton Gibson, and Kamar Aiken are the only other healthy receivers on the roster so the Eagles will hope Matthews' previous experience with the team can help him get up to speed quickly.

Carson Wentz has been confirmed as the starter at quarterback for the Eagles' game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday after completing his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL in his knee.

Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to victory over the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, will revert to his role as back-up.