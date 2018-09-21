New York Jets 17-21 Cleveland Browns: Baker Mayfield stars as Browns end 19-game winless streak

4:53 Watch highlights from the Browns' win over the Jets Watch highlights from the Browns' win over the Jets

The Cleveland Browns (1-1-1) tasted victory for the first time in 635 days, snapping a 19-game winless run with a 21-17 win over the New York Jets (1-2) on Thursday Night Football.

Baker Mayfield - the No 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft - came into the game in place of injured starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who had struggled early on, and sparked a second-half comeback.

Mayfield finished 17 of 23 for 201 yards and led the team on four scoring drives after coming in for Taylor, who suffered a concussion. The Browns got two goal-line touchdowns from running back Carlos Hyde.

The home side had trailed 14-0 in the second quarter after two touchdowns for Jets runner, and former Brown, Isaiah Crowell. But New York's own rookie QB Sam Darnold struggled, throwing two fourth-quarter interceptions, the second coming with 11 seconds left to clinch Cleveland's first win.

Newly signed Browns kicker Greg Joseph made field goals of 45 and 27 yards, and was successful with his one extra point try, while Jarvis Landry threw the ball to Mayfield for a two-point conversion to tie the game in the third quarter.

FIRST QUARTER

SECOND QUARTER

Jets 7-0 Browns: Isaiah Crowell seven-yard touchdown run (Jason Myers extra point good)

Jets 14-0 Browns: Crowell two-yard touchdown run (Myers extra point good)

Jets 14-3 Browns: Greg Joseph 45-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Jets 14-6 Browns: Joseph 27-yard field goal

Jets 14-14 Browns: Carlos Hyde one-yard touchdown run (Jarvis Landry - Baker Mayfield two-point conversion)

FOURTH QUARTER

Jets 17-14 Browns: Myers 28-yard field goal

Jets 17-21 Browns: Hyde one-yard touchdown run (Joseph extra point good)