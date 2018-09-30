WATCH: Mitch Trubisky throws six touchdowns for Chicago Bears

1:24 Watch each of Mitch Trubisky's six touchdown passes for the Bears in the thrashing of the Buccaneers Watch each of Mitch Trubisky's six touchdown passes for the Bears in the thrashing of the Buccaneers

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky sent a message to the NFL on Sunday, throwing six touchdown strikes in a game!

Click on the video above to watch each of Trubisky's six TDs in Chicago's 48-10 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Taken with the No 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Trubisky has generally played second fiddle since entering the league, overshadowed by the success of Deshaun Watson (No 12 pick) in his rookie year, and Patrick Mahomes (No 12) so far in 2018.

Trubisky was the star man for the Bears as they improved to 3-1

But, following on from Mahomes' incredible 13 passing TDs through three weeks - including six in the Kansas City Chiefs' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers - Trubisky showed the first real glimpse of his exceptional arm talent.

Having never before thrown more than two TDs in an NFL game, Trubisky equalled Mahomes' Week Two return in the Bears' big win over the Bucs that improves them to a 3-1 mark on the year, sitting atop the NFC North.

Click on the video above to watch Trubisky's highlights.

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.