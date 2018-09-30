WATCH: A.J. Green's game-winning touchdown for Cincinnati Bengals against Atlanta Falcons

0:40 Watch this brilliant touchdown which saw Cincinnati beat Atlanta at the death! Watch this brilliant touchdown which saw Cincinnati beat Atlanta at the death!

Watch A.J. Green's stunning diving grab to win the game for the Cincinnati Bengals over the Atlanta Falcons with just seconds remaining.

For the second week in a row, the Falcons were beaten right at the end of the game - in Week Two, they fell in overtime to the New Orleans Saints.

This week, after a Matt Bryant field goal had given the home-team Falcons a 36-31 lead, Cincinnati were left with four minutes and 15 seconds to score a touchdown or lose the game - and they used almost every second of it.

Quarterback Andy Dalton led a 16-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a diving grab from Green in the back-right of the endzone to get them the 37-36 win. It moves the Bengals to 3-1 on the season, while Atlanta drop to 1-3.

Click on the video above to watch the sensational game-winning grab by Green!

A.J. Green was the match-winning hero for the Bengals on Sunday

