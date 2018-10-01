NFL Team of the Week: Mitch Trubisky, Ezekiel Elliott and Khalil Mack feature

Ezekiel Elliott starred for the Cowboys in Week Four

Who were some of the top performers from Week Four of the NFL season?

Mitch Trubisky had a six-touchdown day, Ezekiel Elliot did it all for Dallas, and Takk McKinley had three sacks.

There were a bunch of fantastic individual performances in Week Four of the NFL season, and we've picked out some stars from Sunday's action...

Quarterback - Mitch Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Trubisky's six-touchdown day was the surprise of the weekend

Where did that come from? 2017's second overall pick didn't throw more than one touchdown in any of his games in his rookie season.

After only two passing TDs so far this year, Trubisky tossed six against the Buccaneers - following in the footsteps of draft-mate Patrick Mahomes. It's fair to say he has 'arrived'!

Running back - Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Elliott carried the Cowboys offense on his back on Sunday

Through the first three weeks of the season, Dallas were seriously struggling on offense. Against the Lions, 'Zeke' did it all, running for 152 yards and adding 88 through the air for a total of 240 scrimmage yards.

He broke tackles, fought for first downs, and made the crucial play - a 34-yard catch - in the fourth quarter to set up the game-winning field goal.

Wide receiver - Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans

Davis scored the game-winning touchdown for the Titans

There were a lot of candidates this week, including Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins, but Davis comes out on top with the best game of his young career.

2:39 Watch the plays of the week from Week Four in the NFL! Watch the plays of the week from Week Four in the NFL!

Last year's fifth overall pick humbled the Super Bowl champions by catching nine balls for 161 yards, including the game-winning score in overtime. He looked strong on contested catches and blazed past his coverage, proving he'll be one of the stars at the position for a long time.

Tight end - Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders

Cook found the end zone twice in the second half for Oakland

The Oakland Raiders won a game! It was a shootout against the Browns, and Cook was a large part of Oakland's offensive success as he hauled in eight passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns.

His first score - in the third quarter - kicked off a 20-point unanswered run, and his second came with less than a minute to go in regulation time. Cook's touchdown - plus Jordy Nelson's two-point conversion - took the game to overtime, and the Raiders came out with the win.

Offensive line - New Orleans Saints

The Saints line bowled Alvin Kamara to three touchdowns on the day

Alvin Kamara didn't get a mention earlier for his 134-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance, but I'll give him some credit here - along with his tremendous offensive line. Kamara averaged a massive 7.1 yards per carry, and although Drew Brees didn't have the finest statistical day, he was only sacked once on the day.

Defensive line - Houston Texans

Is J.J. Watt back to his best?

Yes, the Colts put up 34 points and Andrew Luck had 464 yards on 62 attempts. But it's been a long time since we've seen a fully healthy J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney and they showed the potential of the duo. Both had two sacks, Watt forced two fumbles, and Clowney recorded a safety.

Green Bay, of course, deserve a shout - but more on them later.

Defensive end - Takk McKinley, Atlanta Falcons

McKinley sacked Cam Newton in Week Two before adding three more QB takedowns on Sunday

Takk McKinley... or Sack McKinley? Despite a losing outing, the Falcons pass-rusher managed three sacks of Andy Dalton, causing chaos along the way. Already missing Keanu Neal, Deion Jones and Ricardo Allen, Atlanta are in real need of defensive playmakers to keep their season alive, and McKinley is one of the men who may be able to do it.

Linebacker - Khalil Mack, Chicago Bears

Mack has been unstoppable for the Chicago Bears

It's getting too easy to put Mack in this list, but how can we not? Since his trade from the Oakland Raiders, Mack has terrorised opposing attacks and has now recorded a sack and forced fumble in four straight games.

With Mack's influence, Chicago now have a top five defense the most sacks in the league through three games, and an outright lead at the top of the NFC North.

Linebacker - Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts

Rookie Leonard is proving to have a major instant impact

Leonard already had 33 tackles and two sacks heading into this game, and the rookie added to his tally with another tremendous performance in the heartbreaking loss to Houston. He had 13 total tackles and a sack - proving yet again he was a steal in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Secondary - Green Bay Packers

The Packers defense picked off Josh Allen twice in a shutout victory

I'm going to group the secondary together and hand the award to the Packers, who gave up only 82 yards to Buffalo Bills wide receivers.

While the defensive line ran the show and racked up seven sacks, the players on the back end took firm advantage of rookie Josh Allen's inaccuracy and lack of poise, managing two interceptions in a shutout win.

