WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring A.J. Green, Corey Davis, John Brown and Tyrell Williams

2:39 Watch our collection of the best moments from Week Four of the NFL! Watch our collection of the best moments from Week Four of the NFL!

It was another wild and wacky week in the NFL and we have picked out the best plays from Week Four...

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week Four, including A.J. Green's diving game-winning grab and Corey Davis' overtime catch that gave the Titans victory over the Eagles.

In a weekend with six games decided in the final seconds, there were highlights and big-plays aplenty.

In Oakland, Baker Mayfield led the Browns to 42 points - one of the touchdowns being a 49-yarder to tight end Darren Fells - but it still wasn't enough to stop Jon Gruden getting his first head coaching win since his return to the Raiders. A Gareon Conley pick six to kick off the scoring was a highlight for Oakland.

Patriots bounce back to beat Dolphins

Kamara stars as Saints win in New York

Ravens beat Steelers in divisional clash

There was no shortage of great catches too, as Alshon Jeffery scored on his first game for Philadelphia since returning from injury with a towering grab in the corner of the end zone, and Nyheim Hines rose above a Texans defender to come down with the ball begin a Colts' second-half comeback.

Also, don't miss Joe Flacco's perfect strike over two Steelers defenders to find John Brown and a miraculous catch by Tyrell Williams where he plucks the ball from behind a 49ers defensive back while flying through the air.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week Four in the NFL.

