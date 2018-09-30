Miami Dolphins 7-38 New England Patriots: Tom Brady throws three touchdowns in convincing win

4:39 Highlights of the Miami Dolphins' clash with the New England Patriots in week four of the NFL Highlights of the Miami Dolphins' clash with the New England Patriots in week four of the NFL

The New England Patriots got back to winning ways with a 38-7 hammering of AFC East divisional rivals Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Dolphins (3-1) were unbeaten through the first three weeks of the season heading into New England, while the Patriots (2-2) had suffered consecutive defeats of 10 or more points, but roles were reversed in their Week Four clash.

Tom Brady completed 23 of 35 throws for three touchdowns - and two interceptions - and the Patriots got things going with the run game too, as rookie running back Sony Michel rushed for 112 yards and a first NFL touchdown on his 25 carries.

Tom Brady threw three touchdowns for the Patriots

Miami, meanwhile, had only 172 total yards on offense on a disastrous day and failed to score until the fourth quarter when back-up quarterback Brock Osweiler threw a six-yard TD to running back Frank Gore.

In other news, Josh Gordon played in his first game for the Patriots since his trade from the Cleveland Browns. He was used sparingly, but hauled in two catches for 32 yards while, in more worrying news, tight end Rob Gronkowski left the game in the third quarter with a right ankle injury and did not return.

FIRST QUARTER

Dolphins 0-3 Patriots: Stephen Gostkowski 20-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Dolphins 0-10 Patriots: Tom Brady 55-yard touchdown pass to Cordarrelle Patterson (Gostkowski extra point good)

Dolphins 0-17 Patriots: James White 22-yard touchdown run (Gostkowski extra point good)

Dolphins 0-24 Patriots: Brady nine-yard touchdown pass to Phillip Dorsett (Gostkowski extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Dolphins 0-31 Patriots: Brady 14-yard touchdown pass to White (Gostkowski extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Dolphins 0-38 Patriots: Sony Michel 10-yard touchdown run (Gostkowski extra point good)

Dolphins 7-38 Patriots: Brock Osweiler six-yard touchdown pass to Frank Gore (Jason Sanders extra point good)