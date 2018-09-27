Neil Reynolds
American Football Expert & Columnist
NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Four picks
Last Updated: 27/09/18 1:30pm
Neil Reynolds has tied things up against Jeff Reinebold after a two-game swing in his favour last week. Can he keep up the momentum as the pair give their Week Four picks...
Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff look ahead to and make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on.
2018 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|8-7-1
|9-6-1
|Week Two
|9-6-1
|10-5-1
|Week Three
|10-6
|8-8
|Season record
|27-19-1
|27-19-1
Read on for a selection of Neil and Jeff's Week Four predictions...
Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams, Thursday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday
NEIL PICKS: RAMS
I like a lot of what I'm seeing with the Rams. I think they keep things going against the Vikings at home, even though it looks like they don't have Aqib Talib and, by the looks of it, Marcus Peters.
JEFF PICKS: RAMS
Peters is touch and go to play, but Talib is certainly out, and that is going to hurt the Rams. But they went out and got Sam Shields in the offseason and he has played really well for them, so they're still good enough in the secondary against the Vikings, because I don't really see a speed receiver in Minnesota to scare you.
I agree with Rob Ryan's comments on the podcast that the Vikings are going to come back and play well, but I'm still going to take the Rams.
Early test of Minnesota's mettle
Playoff football as early as Week Four as NFC contenders the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams face-off on Thursday Night Football.
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: DOLPHINS
I picked the Dolphins as my shock of the week on the podcast, so I suppose I've got to stick with Miami here. Or maybe I should hedge my bets and pick New England?
JEFF PICKS: DOLPHINS
Don't do that. You've got to stay with your choice. I love the Dolphins, but I have not seen fans that turn on their team faster. They have no confidence at all, so I'm going to show you the way Neil. Dolphins win. Fish Nation stand up, if they can stand up?!
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: SAINTS
This game has just got a lot more interesting, with the Giants picking up a win in Week Three, Eli Manning playing well and Saquon Barkley doing his thing. Having said all that, I'm picking the Saints.
JEFF PICKS: SAINTS
The Giants are going to have to show me some consistency before I go down that road. They have the potential, and the Saints defense isn't very good but, man oh man, Drew Brees and Michael Thomas are just on fire!
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday
NEIL PICKS: STEELERS
I think Pittsburgh win this one at home.
JEFF PICKS: RAVENS
I know we're talking about Baltimore here but, look at that Pittsburgh defense - they've just got so many problems on the back-end - and the Steelers still seem a bit dysfunctional. You saw another temper tantrum on the sidelines, from Ben Roethlisberger, last week. I think the Ravens will match them physically and I'll take them to win a close game.
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos, Monday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday
NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS
I haven't seen anything that Patrick Mahomes cannot do. The only worry is that defense is giving up about 500 yards per week it feels like. I don't know if that means long-term success for the Chiefs but I still think Kansas City are going to outscore Denver on the road.
JEFF PICKS: CHIEFS
Neither of these defenses are playing very well. The Broncos have that great pass rush, but the speed at which Mahomes gets the ball out of his hand, and all of the weapons he has at his disposal, means Kansas City will get the better of Denver in a high-scoring game.
Week Four Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Vikings @ Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Dolphins @ Patriots
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Eagles @ Titans
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Bengals @ Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Buccaneers @ Bears
|Buccaneers
|Bears
|Lions @ Cowboys
|Lions
|Lions
|Bills @ Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Texans @ Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Jets @ Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Saints @ Giants
|Saints
|Saints
|Seahawks @ Cardinals
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Browns @ Raiders
|Browns
|Browns
|49ers @ Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Ravens @ Steelers
|Steelers
|Ravens
|Chiefs @ Broncos
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
