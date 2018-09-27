NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Four picks

Neil Reynolds has tied things up against Jeff Reinebold after a two-game swing in his favour last week. Can he keep up the momentum as the pair give their Week Four picks...

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff look ahead to and make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on.

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Season record 27-19-1 27-19-1

Read on for a selection of Neil and Jeff's Week Four predictions...

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams, Thursday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday

The Rams will be without star cornerback Aqib Talib against the Vikings

NEIL PICKS: RAMS

I like a lot of what I'm seeing with the Rams. I think they keep things going against the Vikings at home, even though it looks like they don't have Aqib Talib and, by the looks of it, Marcus Peters.

JEFF PICKS: RAMS

Peters is touch and go to play, but Talib is certainly out, and that is going to hurt the Rams. But they went out and got Sam Shields in the offseason and he has played really well for them, so they're still good enough in the secondary against the Vikings, because I don't really see a speed receiver in Minnesota to scare you.

I agree with Rob Ryan's comments on the podcast that the Vikings are going to come back and play well, but I'm still going to take the Rams.

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

Danny Amendola comes up against his former New England team-mates with Miami

NEIL PICKS: DOLPHINS

I picked the Dolphins as my shock of the week on the podcast, so I suppose I've got to stick with Miami here. Or maybe I should hedge my bets and pick New England?

JEFF PICKS: DOLPHINS

Don't do that. You've got to stay with your choice. I love the Dolphins, but I have not seen fans that turn on their team faster. They have no confidence at all, so I'm going to show you the way Neil. Dolphins win. Fish Nation stand up, if they can stand up?!

New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

Drew Brees has been on fire for the Saints so far this season

NEIL PICKS: SAINTS

This game has just got a lot more interesting, with the Giants picking up a win in Week Three, Eli Manning playing well and Saquon Barkley doing his thing. Having said all that, I'm picking the Saints.

JEFF PICKS: SAINTS

The Giants are going to have to show me some consistency before I go down that road. They have the potential, and the Saints defense isn't very good but, man oh man, Drew Brees and Michael Thomas are just on fire!

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

Ben Roethlisberger helped the Steelers to their first win of the season in Week Three

NEIL PICKS: STEELERS

I think Pittsburgh win this one at home.

JEFF PICKS: RAVENS

I know we're talking about Baltimore here but, look at that Pittsburgh defense - they've just got so many problems on the back-end - and the Steelers still seem a bit dysfunctional. You saw another temper tantrum on the sidelines, from Ben Roethlisberger, last week. I think the Ravens will match them physically and I'll take them to win a close game.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

Patrick Mahomes has been a sensation during his first year as starting quarterback for the Chiefs

NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS

I haven't seen anything that Patrick Mahomes cannot do. The only worry is that defense is giving up about 500 yards per week it feels like. I don't know if that means long-term success for the Chiefs but I still think Kansas City are going to outscore Denver on the road.

JEFF PICKS: CHIEFS

Neither of these defenses are playing very well. The Broncos have that great pass rush, but the speed at which Mahomes gets the ball out of his hand, and all of the weapons he has at his disposal, means Kansas City will get the better of Denver in a high-scoring game.

Week Four Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Vikings @ Rams Rams Rams Dolphins @ Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Eagles @ Titans Eagles Eagles Bengals @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Buccaneers @ Bears Buccaneers Bears Lions @ Cowboys Lions Lions Bills @ Packers Packers Packers Texans @ Colts Colts Colts Jets @ Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Saints @ Giants Saints Saints Seahawks @ Cardinals Seahawks Seahawks Browns @ Raiders Browns Browns 49ers @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Ravens @ Steelers Steelers Ravens Chiefs @ Broncos Chiefs Chiefs

