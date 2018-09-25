Baker Mayfield named Cleveland Browns starting QB, Arizona Cardinals turn to Josh Rosen

Baker Mayfield inspired the Cleveland Browns to their first win in 635 days

First-round rookie quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Josh Rosen have been named as the starting quarterbacks for the Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals respectively.

The move with No 1 overall pick Mayfield was expected after he replaced an injured Tyrod Taylor last Thursday against the New York Jets and led the Browns (1-1-1) to a come-from-behind win - the team's first in 635 days.

Head coach Hue Jackson told reporters after Monday's practice: "I informed the group this morning that we're going to start Baker Mayfield, and Tyrod will be the backup if healthy."

Josh Rosen will start for the Cardinals at quarterback

Rosen, the No. 10 overall pick, relieved veteran Sam Bradford late in the Cardinals' 16-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

He got two chances in the final five minutes to move the Cardinals into range for a game-winning field goal, but was unable to do so.

Nevertheless, head coach Steve Wilks has seen enough to decide Rosen is ready to lead the team for the remainder of the season.

"Josh plays with a lot of confidence," Wilks told reporters. "I think he gives us an opportunity to be able to be successful."

There were five quarterbacks selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft.

The New York Jets named Sam Darnold, the No 3 overall pick, as their starting quarterback to open the season.

Josh Allen, the No 7 overall pick, took over as the Buffalo Bills starter in Week 2 and led them to an impressive upset victory over the Vikings in Minnesota in Week 3.

Lamar Jackson, who was picked No 32 overall by the Ravens, remains the back-up behind Joe Flacco in Baltimore.