Inside the Huddle PODCAST: Patriots struggle and Jimmy Garoppolo out for the season

On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil Reynolds and guests discuss the New England Patriots' early-season struggles, Jimmy Garoppolo's season-ending injury and the success of the young QBs in the league.

DOWNLOAD THE PODCAST HERE.

Joining Neil this week is his usual podcast partner Jeff Reinebold, Sky Sports' studio stars on a Sunday, Solomon Wilcots and Rob Ryan, as well as former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker.

Following back-to-back losses of 10 points or more, the panel discuss whether there truly are problems in New England as they prepare to take on the 3-0 Miami Dolphins in an AFC East divisional matchup, live on Sky Sports this Sunday.

Tucker, a former player for the Patriots, believes Bill Belichick was "out-coached" for once in their Sunday night defeat to the Detroit Lions and that there will "never be a better time" for the Dolphins to face them, before the return from suspension of Julian Edelman, and Josh Gordon's inclusion, which should upgrade their offense.

4:43 Highlights of the Patriots against the Lions in Week Three of the NFL Highlights of the Patriots against the Lions in Week Three of the NFL

Ryan, previously on the coaching staff in New England, says this is familiar territory for Patriots, having got out to sluggish starts before, but also reserves praise for a Miami team he visited during training camp. "You could feel success was in the building," adds the former NFL defensive coach.

While Miami might be trending in an upward direction, the San Francisco 49ers' season looks to be in tatters after starting quarterback Garoppolo's season was ended with injury in Week Three.

5:14 Neil Reynolds, Rob Ryan and Solomon Wilcots discuss all the headlines from Week Three in the NFL Neil Reynolds, Rob Ryan and Solomon Wilcots discuss all the headlines from Week Three in the NFL

With that in mind, the guys take a closer look at the new roughing the passer rule for the 2018 season, why it was introduced in order to try to protect QBs from getting hurt, and what kind of impact it's having on the league.

We also hear from Rob Gronkowski in the Patriots locker room, discuss the success of young quarterbacks like Carson Wentz, Jared Goff and Patrick Mahomes, as well as Brit Efe Obada's dream NFL debut for the Carolina Panthers.

2:57 Panthers defensive end Efe Obada says he feels amazing after making his debut for in the NFL and getting the game ball Panthers defensive end Efe Obada says he feels amazing after making his debut for in the NFL and getting the game ball

As well as all of that, the panel pick their 'lock' for the weekend, and 'shock' results and, while you may have heard of the Oscars and the Emmys, well now we've got the 'Rob Ryans' as the panel each pick a player of the week from Week Three...

