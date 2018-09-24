New England Patriots 10-26 Detroit Lions: Matt Patricia beats coaching mentor Bill Belichick

4:43 Highlights: Patriots 10-26 Lions Highlights: Patriots 10-26 Lions

The Detroit Lions had a 100-yard rusher for the first time in 71 games as they overcame the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football to earn their first win of the season.

Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson had 101 yards rushing on 16 carries, becoming the first player to reach the mark for the Lions since Reggie Bush ran for 117 yards against the Green Bay Packers in November, 2013.

The Lions (1-2) looked vastly improved from their opening two defeats under first-year coach, Matt Patricia, who beat former boss and mentor Bill Belichick.

The Patriots (1-2) have lost two of their first three games of an NFL season for the first time since 2012.

FIRST QUARTER

Patriots 0-3 Lions: Matt Prater 38-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Patriots 0-10 Lions: Matthew Stafford four-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay (Prater extra point good)

Patriots 0-13 Lions: Prater 25-yard field goal

Patriots 3-13 Lions: Stephen Gostkowski 36-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Patriots 10-13 Lions: Tom Brady 10-yard touchdown pass to James White (Gostkowski extra point good)

Patriots 10-20 Lions: Stafford 33-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones (Prater extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Patriots 10-23 Lions: Prater 32-yard field goal

Patriots 10-26 Lions: Prater 30-yard field goal