New England Patriots 10-26 Detroit Lions: Matt Patricia beats coaching mentor Bill Belichick
Lions rookie running back Kerryon Johnson rushes for 101 yards on 16 carries
Last Updated: 24/09/18 7:10am
The Detroit Lions had a 100-yard rusher for the first time in 71 games as they overcame the New England Patriots on Sunday Night Football to earn their first win of the season.
Rookie running back Kerryon Johnson had 101 yards rushing on 16 carries, becoming the first player to reach the mark for the Lions since Reggie Bush ran for 117 yards against the Green Bay Packers in November, 2013.
The Lions (1-2) looked vastly improved from their opening two defeats under first-year coach, Matt Patricia, who beat former boss and mentor Bill Belichick.
The Patriots (1-2) have lost two of their first three games of an NFL season for the first time since 2012.
FIRST QUARTER
Patriots 0-3 Lions: Matt Prater 38-yard field goal
SECOND QUARTER
Patriots 0-10 Lions: Matthew Stafford four-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay (Prater extra point good)
Patriots 0-13 Lions: Prater 25-yard field goal
Patriots 3-13 Lions: Stephen Gostkowski 36-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
Patriots 10-13 Lions: Tom Brady 10-yard touchdown pass to James White (Gostkowski extra point good)
Patriots 10-20 Lions: Stafford 33-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones (Prater extra point good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Patriots 10-23 Lions: Prater 32-yard field goal
Patriots 10-26 Lions: Prater 30-yard field goal
Game's key stats
|NEW ENGLAND
|DETROIT
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Tom Brady
|14/26 133 1 1
|Matthew Stafford
|27/36 262 2 1
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Sony Michel
|14 50 0
|Kerryon Johnson
|16 101 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|LeGarrette Blount
|16 48 0
|Rob Gronkowski
|4 51 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Chris Hogan
|3 31 0
|Marvin Jones
|4 69 1
|Rex Burkhead
|2 26 0
|Golden Tate
|6 69 0
|James White
|3 14 1
|Kenny Golladay
|6 53 1
|Total net yards
|209
|Total net yards
|414