New Orleans Saints 43-37 Atlanta Falcons: Drew Brees scores game-winning TD in overtime thriller
Last Updated: 24/09/18 6:29am
Drew Brees' one-yard run capped an 80-yard touchdown drive in overtime that lifted the New Orleans Saints to a 43-37 win over NFC South rivals Atlanta Falcons.
Brees passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns - also setting the NFL record for career completions - and ran for two more, with his first being a seven-yard score with just over a minute remaining that forced overtime.
Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan had his first career game with five touchdown passes, including three to rookie Calvin Ridley, who had a monster game.
However, it was not to be enough for the Falcons (1-2) against Brees and the high-scoring Saints (2-1), who gained 534 yards of offense.
FIRST QUARTER
Saints 7-0 Falcons: Drew Brees four-yard touchdown pass to Tedd Ginn (Will Lutz extra point good)
Saints 7-7 Falcons: Matt Ryan 18-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley (Matt Bryant extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Saints 10-7 Falcons: Lutz 49-yard field goal
Saints 13-7 Falcons: Lutz 21-yard field goal
Saints 13-14 Falcons: Ryan 75-yard touchdown pass to Ridley (Bryant extra point good)
Saints 16-14 Falcons: Lutz 45-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
Saints 16-21 Falcons: Ryan nine-yard touchdown pass to Ridley (Bryant extra point good)
Saints 23-21 Falcons: Brees 11-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Meredith (Lutz extra point good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Saints 23-29 Falcons: Ryan five-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman (Ryan-Austin Hooper two-point conversion)
Saints 30-29 Falcons: Brees one-yard touchdown pass to Zach Line (Lutz extra point good)
Saints 30-37 Falcons: Ryan five-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu (Ryan-Austin Hooper two-point conversion)
Saints 37-37 Falcons: Brees seven-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)
OVERTIME
Saints 43-37 Falcons: Brees one-yard touchdown run
Game's key stats
|NEW ORLEANS
|ATLANTA
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Drew Brees
|39/49 396 3 0
|Matt Ryan
|26/35 374 5 0
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Alvin Kamara
|16 66 0
|Tevin Coleman
|15 33 0
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Michael Thomas
|10 129 0
|Calvin Ridley
|7 146 3
|Alvin Kamara
|15 124 0
|Julio Jones
|5 96 0
|Benjamin Watson
|5 71 0
|Ito Smith
|3 41 0
|Ted Ginn
|3 12 1
|Mohamed Sanu
|4 36 1
|Cameron Meredith
|1 11 1
|Austin Hooper
|3 23 0
|Zach Line
|2 6 1
|Tevin Coleman
|2 14 1
|Total net yards
|534
|Total net yards
|407