New Orleans Saints 43-37 Atlanta Falcons: Drew Brees scores game-winning TD in overtime thriller

Drew Brees' one-yard run capped an 80-yard touchdown drive in overtime that lifted the New Orleans Saints to a 43-37 win over NFC South rivals Atlanta Falcons.

Brees passed for 396 yards and three touchdowns - also setting the NFL record for career completions - and ran for two more, with his first being a seven-yard score with just over a minute remaining that forced overtime.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan had his first career game with five touchdown passes, including three to rookie Calvin Ridley, who had a monster game.

However, it was not to be enough for the Falcons (1-2) against Brees and the high-scoring Saints (2-1), who gained 534 yards of offense.

Drew Brees dives in for a touchdown as he leads the Saints to a thrilling victory

FIRST QUARTER

Saints 7-0 Falcons: Drew Brees four-yard touchdown pass to Tedd Ginn (Will Lutz extra point good)

Saints 7-7 Falcons: Matt Ryan 18-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley (Matt Bryant extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Saints 10-7 Falcons: Lutz 49-yard field goal

Saints 13-7 Falcons: Lutz 21-yard field goal

Saints 13-14 Falcons: Ryan 75-yard touchdown pass to Ridley (Bryant extra point good)

Saints 16-14 Falcons: Lutz 45-yard field goal

Calvin Ridley had huge stats in only his third NFL game for the Falcons

THIRD QUARTER

Saints 16-21 Falcons: Ryan nine-yard touchdown pass to Ridley (Bryant extra point good)

Saints 23-21 Falcons: Brees 11-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Meredith (Lutz extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Saints 23-29 Falcons: Ryan five-yard touchdown pass to Tevin Coleman (Ryan-Austin Hooper two-point conversion)

Saints 30-29 Falcons: Brees one-yard touchdown pass to Zach Line (Lutz extra point good)

Saints 30-37 Falcons: Ryan five-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu (Ryan-Austin Hooper two-point conversion)

Saints 37-37 Falcons: Brees seven-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)

OVERTIME

Saints 43-37 Falcons: Brees one-yard touchdown run