Can Ryan Fitzpatrick magic propel Tampa Bay Buccaneers into playoffs?

The leading passer through two weeks of the 2018 NFL season is not Tom Brady. Not Aaron Rodgers. It's not Patrick Mahomes, even with his six passing touchdowns last Sunday.

The NFL's leading passer is Ryan Fitzpatrick!

Who, you may ask? Well, Fitzpatrick is actually a well-known commodity in the league, with the 35-year-old into his 14th season. But, for the majority of those, the former Harvard graduate has been a back-up or, at best, a streaky starting quarterback prone to spells of magic as regular as moments of madness.

But, through the first two games this season it has only been the 'Fitzmagic' on show - the madness saved only for his choice of outfit to meet the media - as he has racked up a staggering 819 yards with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in relief of regular starter Jameis Winston.

Winston is suspended for Tampa Bay's first three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and Fitzpatrick's stunning displays - 400 yards and four TDs in each of the wins over the New Orleans Saints and defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles - have raised questions over whether or not the Buccaneers should go back to their starter or stick with the hot hand?

"You go with the hot hand," says former Cincinnati Bengals safety, and Sky Sports pundit, Solomon Wilcots. "We always say in the NFL jobs are earned not given, and Fitzpatrick has earned the right to continue to be a starter."

But, how long can Fitzpatrick keep the magic going? As already mentioned, he has shown flashes before only to burn out dramatically. The most notable example came when with the New York Jets as he returned career highs in passing yards (3,905) and touchdowns (31) as the team's starting QB in 2015, the latter haul breaking a franchise record.

The Jets missed out on making the playoffs by one game, but signed Fitzpatrick to a one-year, fully guaranteed $12m contract for the 2016 season. Yet, Fitzpatrick flamed out, throwing 17 interceptions to only 12 TDs as the team went 5-11.

However, former NFL defensive coach Rob Ryan tells Sky Sports the problems in New York were not all of Fitzpatrick's making: "He was taking them to the playoffs until his receivers got hurt at the very end of the 2015 season. That's the only reason Fitzmagic lost a little of his magic," Ryan says.

"This guy has been a good quarterback. He's a streaky guy but when he gets hot, he can stay hot for a long time. He's a student of the game, obviously he's really smart, and he's a great leader.

"He has been the shot of adrenaline that this Tampa team has been begging for."

Whether the Jets' fall from grace was down to Fitzpatrick or a lack of receivers, he has the chance to make amends and ensure his current team - who disappointed last season, returning a 5-11 record - reach the playoffs, and the Buccaneers could not have a better base from which to build upon in a competitive NFC South.

Fitzpatrick's efforts have helped the team out to a 2-0 start, and that record could yet be improved further with the Monday night visit of the Pittsburgh Steelers and their struggling secondary, fresh from conceding those six passing TDs to Mahomes in defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs last week.

"All I can say is that Thanksgiving has come early in Pittsburgh, because this is the most generous Steelers defense I've ever seen," adds Solomon. "I think Fitzpatrick will continue to play against a defense that is trying to find its way.

"They are playing like a playoff team right now. There is no doubt the Bucs can end up winning their division. The NFC South is interesting in that way, as it's often the team that was in last place the year before who ends up winning the next year. It's almost like its Tampa's turn now."

Is it indeed Tampa's turn? While top spot in the NFC South does often change hands, the Buccaneers have not claimed the crown since 2007 and have finished bottom of the pile in seven out of the 10 seasons since.

Monday night's game against the Steelers - live on Sky Sports Action and Main Event from 1am on Tuesday morning - will be a good indicator of Tampa Bay's readiness to challenge for the postseason and whether it will be 'fashionista' Fitzpatrick continuing to lead that charge.

