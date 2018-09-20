Neil Reynolds News

News
More from NFL

Neil Reynolds

American Football Expert & Columnist

NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Three picks

Last Updated: 20/09/18 7:57am

Time for some Week Three NFL predictions!

For 2018, the 'Inside the Huddle' podcast has come to Sky Sports and, as well as being available as a podcast, the magazine show hosted by Reynolds will now be broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

DOWNLOAD THE LATEST INSIDE THE HUDDLE PODCAST.

On the podcast, Neil and Jeff look ahead to and make their predictions for every NFL game, every single week. We will keep a tally of their records as the season goes on.

2018 Prediction Results

Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold
Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1
Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1
Season record 17-13-1 19-11-1

Read on for their Week Three picks...

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns, Thursday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday

After going winless through the who 2017 season, could the Browns finally get a win on the board?
After going winless through the who 2017 season, could the Browns finally get a win on the board?

NEIL PICKS: BROWNS

I'm going to pick Cleveland to get their first win! I think the Browns are there or thereabouts, they've just got to find a way to finish.

JEFF PICKS: BROWNS

Get ready! I think the Browns are at that point now, ready to get a win on the board. Plus, it was a big step back by the Jets last week, losing to the Dolphins.

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

Can the Falcons offense get the ball to star wide receiver Julio Jones more?
Can the Falcons offense get the ball to star wide receiver Julio Jones more?

NEIL PICKS: FALCONS

These two teams don't like each other. I'm going to go for Atlanta, seeing as they fixed their redzone woes against the Panthers last Sunday.

JEFF PICKS: FALCONS

It was good that they were better in the redzone, but they've still got to find a way to get Julio Jones the ball more. But it was progress at least and they've got a nasty defense.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

Rams head coach Sean McVay is preparing his team for a Los Angeles derby against the Chargers
Rams head coach Sean McVay is preparing his team for a Los Angeles derby against the Chargers

NEIL PICKS: RAMS

I'm a Wade Phillips guy. That Rams defense is loaded, they shut out the Cardinals last week.

JEFF PICKS: RAMS

My guy Sean McVay as head coach, and Wade on the defensive side of things, I've got to go with the Rams.

New England Patriots @ Detroit Lions, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

Can Tom Brady and the Patriots bounce back from their Week Two defeat to the Jaguars?
Can Tom Brady and the Patriots bounce back from their Week Two defeat to the Jaguars?

NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS

I'm going for a New England win on the road.

JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS

Detroit are struggling! Offensively they look totally out of sync.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

The Bucaneers' 'big play' offense comes up against a struggling Steelers outfit on Monday night
The Bucaneers' 'big play' offense comes up against a struggling Steelers outfit on Monday night

NEIL PICKS: STEELERS

I think Tampa Bay's big-play offense is going to scare the living daylights out of the Steelers defense. But, desperation can do wonderful things and I think Pittsburgh gets the win.

JEFF PICKS: STEELERS

I like the Steelers too. But, if they don't win, it could be a bad, bad year in Pittsburgh!

Week Three Predictions

Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold
Jets @ Browns Browns Browns
Saints @ Falcons Falcons Falcons
Broncos @ Ravens Ravens Ravens
Bengals @ Panthers Bengals Bengals
Giants @ Texans Giants Giants
Titans @ Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars
49ers @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs
Raiders @ Dolphins Dolphins Raiders
Bills @ Vikings Vikings Vikings
Colts @ Eagles Eagles Eagles
Packers @ Redskins Packers Packers
Chargers @ Rams Rams Rams
Bears @ Cardinals Bears Bears
Cowboys @ Seahawks Seahawks Cowboys
Patriots @ Lions Patriots Patriots
Steelers @ Buccaneers Steelers Steelers

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK