NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Three picks

Time for some Week Three NFL predictions!

For 2018, the 'Inside the Huddle' podcast has come to Sky Sports and, as well as being available as a podcast, the magazine show hosted by Reynolds will now be broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

On the podcast, Neil and Jeff look ahead to and make their predictions for every NFL game, every single week. We will keep a tally of their records as the season goes on.

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Season record 17-13-1 19-11-1

Read on for their Week Three picks...

New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns, Thursday Night Football

After going winless through the who 2017 season, could the Browns finally get a win on the board?

NEIL PICKS: BROWNS

I'm going to pick Cleveland to get their first win! I think the Browns are there or thereabouts, they've just got to find a way to finish.

JEFF PICKS: BROWNS

Get ready! I think the Browns are at that point now, ready to get a win on the board. Plus, it was a big step back by the Jets last week, losing to the Dolphins.

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons, NFL Sunday LIVE

Can the Falcons offense get the ball to star wide receiver Julio Jones more?

NEIL PICKS: FALCONS

These two teams don't like each other. I'm going to go for Atlanta, seeing as they fixed their redzone woes against the Panthers last Sunday.

JEFF PICKS: FALCONS

It was good that they were better in the redzone, but they've still got to find a way to get Julio Jones the ball more. But it was progress at least and they've got a nasty defense.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams, NFL Sunday LIVE

Rams head coach Sean McVay is preparing his team for a Los Angeles derby against the Chargers

NEIL PICKS: RAMS

I'm a Wade Phillips guy. That Rams defense is loaded, they shut out the Cardinals last week.

JEFF PICKS: RAMS

My guy Sean McVay as head coach, and Wade on the defensive side of things, I've got to go with the Rams.

New England Patriots @ Detroit Lions, NFL Sunday LIVE

Can Tom Brady and the Patriots bounce back from their Week Two defeat to the Jaguars?

NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS

I'm going for a New England win on the road.

JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS

Detroit are struggling! Offensively they look totally out of sync.

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday Night Football

The Bucaneers' 'big play' offense comes up against a struggling Steelers outfit on Monday night

NEIL PICKS: STEELERS

I think Tampa Bay's big-play offense is going to scare the living daylights out of the Steelers defense. But, desperation can do wonderful things and I think Pittsburgh gets the win.

JEFF PICKS: STEELERS

I like the Steelers too. But, if they don't win, it could be a bad, bad year in Pittsburgh!

Week Three Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Jets @ Browns Browns Browns Saints @ Falcons Falcons Falcons Broncos @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals @ Panthers Bengals Bengals Giants @ Texans Giants Giants Titans @ Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars 49ers @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Raiders @ Dolphins Dolphins Raiders Bills @ Vikings Vikings Vikings Colts @ Eagles Eagles Eagles Packers @ Redskins Packers Packers Chargers @ Rams Rams Rams Bears @ Cardinals Bears Bears Cowboys @ Seahawks Seahawks Cowboys Patriots @ Lions Patriots Patriots Steelers @ Buccaneers Steelers Steelers

