NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Three picks
Last Updated: 20/09/18 7:57am
Time for some Week Three NFL predictions!
2018 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|8-7-1
|9-6-1
|Week Two
|9-6-1
|10-5-1
|Season record
|17-13-1
|19-11-1
Read on for their Week Three picks...
New York Jets @ Cleveland Browns, Thursday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday
NEIL PICKS: BROWNS
I'm going to pick Cleveland to get their first win! I think the Browns are there or thereabouts, they've just got to find a way to finish.
JEFF PICKS: BROWNS
Get ready! I think the Browns are at that point now, ready to get a win on the board. Plus, it was a big step back by the Jets last week, losing to the Dolphins.
New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: FALCONS
These two teams don't like each other. I'm going to go for Atlanta, seeing as they fixed their redzone woes against the Panthers last Sunday.
JEFF PICKS: FALCONS
It was good that they were better in the redzone, but they've still got to find a way to get Julio Jones the ball more. But it was progress at least and they've got a nasty defense.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: RAMS
I'm a Wade Phillips guy. That Rams defense is loaded, they shut out the Cardinals last week.
JEFF PICKS: RAMS
My guy Sean McVay as head coach, and Wade on the defensive side of things, I've got to go with the Rams.
New England Patriots @ Detroit Lions, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday
NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS
I'm going for a New England win on the road.
JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS
Detroit are struggling! Offensively they look totally out of sync.
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday
NEIL PICKS: STEELERS
I think Tampa Bay's big-play offense is going to scare the living daylights out of the Steelers defense. But, desperation can do wonderful things and I think Pittsburgh gets the win.
JEFF PICKS: STEELERS
I like the Steelers too. But, if they don't win, it could be a bad, bad year in Pittsburgh!
Week Three Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Jets @ Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Saints @ Falcons
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Broncos @ Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Bengals @ Panthers
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Giants @ Texans
|Giants
|Giants
|Titans @ Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|49ers @ Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Raiders @ Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Raiders
|Bills @ Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Colts @ Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Packers @ Redskins
|Packers
|Packers
|Chargers @ Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Bears @ Cardinals
|Bears
|Bears
|Cowboys @ Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Cowboys
|Patriots @ Lions
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Steelers @ Buccaneers
|Steelers
|Steelers
