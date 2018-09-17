Philadelphia Eagles: Carson Wentz to start Week Three after being medically cleared

Carson Wentz has been cleared to return to NFL action and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has confirmed he will play against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

"He's ready, ready to take the reins again and move forward," coach Doug Pederson said in his press conference on Monday.

Wentz tore his left ACL on December 10 last year in a game against the Los Angeles Rams and had surgery three days later. Back-up quarterback Nick Foles then led the Eagles to their first-ever Vince Lombardi Trophy with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII

Up till his injury, Wentz had set a single-season franchise record with 33 touchdown passes. The final one came a few plays after he suffered his injury.

The Eagles (1-1) lost 27-21 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Two.

Carson Wentz has been medically cleared and will start Sunday, as Head Coach Doug Pederson will announce during his press conference.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/tT0wz5aevN — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 17, 2018

