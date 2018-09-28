Minnesota Vikings 31-38 Los Angeles Rams: Jared Goff has career night in Rams win

1:47 Highlights of a dramatic win for the LA Rams against the Minnesota Vikings Highlights of a dramatic win for the LA Rams against the Minnesota Vikings

Jared Goff passed for career highs of 465 yards and five touchdowns - four in a dazzling first-half display - as the Los Angeles Rams stretched their unbeaten start to the season to four games with a 38-31 shootout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday night.

Goff hit Cooper Kupp four two of his five touchdowns, including a monster 70-yard strike in the second quarter. Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins himself returned a terrific 422-yard and three-TD performance but, after going behind for the first time in the game to that long Kupp score, the Vikings could never quite keep pace with the explosive Rams thereafter.

Rams kicker Sam Ficken missed a 28-yard field goal that would have given the home side a 13-point lead with just over eight minutes to play in the fourth quarter, while the Vikings then cut the deficit to seven as kicker Dan Bailey was successful from 40 yards. Minnesota got the ball back with two minutes remaining and the chance to tie the game up, but Cousins was stripped by rookie Rams defensive end John Franklin-Myers and LA recovered the ball.

Todd Gurley rushed for 83 yards off 17 attempts for the Rams, while Dalvin Cook struggled on his return from injury for the Vikings - 10 attempts, 20 yards - but the night belonged to the passing game, with Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook (Minnesota) and Kupp, Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods (Los Angeles) all returning 100-yard games receiving.

The Rams stretch their advantage in the NFC West, moving out to 4-0 on the season, while the Vikings slip back further in the NFC North, at 1-2-1.

FIRST QUARTER

Vikings 7-0 Rams: Kirk Cousins 16-yard touchdown pass to Aldrick Robinson (Dan Bailey extra point good)

Vikings 7-7 Rams: Jared Goff eight-yard touchdown pass to Todd Gurley (Sam Ficken extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Vikings 10-7 Rams: Bailey 37-yard field goal

Vikings 10-14 Rams: Goff 70-yard touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp (Ficken extra point good)

Vikings 17-14 Rams: Cousins 17-yard touchdown pass to Robinson (Bailey extra point good)

Vikings 17-21 Rams: Goff 19-yard touchdown pass to Kupp (Ficken extra point good)

Vikings 17-28 Rams: Goff 47-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks (Ficken extra point good)

Vikings 20-28 Rams: Bailey 39-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Vikings 20-31 Rams: Ficken 34-yard field goal

Vikings 28-31 Rams: Cousins 45-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen (Cousins - Latavius Murray two-point conversion)

Vikings 28-38 Rams: Goff 31-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods (Ficken extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Vikings 31-38 Rams: Bailey 40-yard field goal