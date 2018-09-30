New Orleans Saints 33-18 New York Giants: Alvin Kamara rushes for three touchdowns in road win

5:57 Highlights of the New Orleans Saints' clash with the New York Giants in week four of the NFL. Highlights of the New Orleans Saints' clash with the New York Giants in week four of the NFL.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed for three touchdowns, including a massive 49-yarder in the fourth quarter, to clinch a handy 33-18 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The win was the Saints' third in a row, moving them to 3-1 on the season and to the top of the NFC South, while the Giants fall to 1-3 and the NFC East basement.

It didn't go all New Orleans' way though, especially in the first half as Eli Manning found Sterling Shepard for a touchdown to see New York take the lead in the first quarter, while the Saints came up without a touchdown on four redzone trips, settling for field goals each time.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' win

It was still enough to earn them a slender 12-7 lead at the half, and then after the break the Saints finally broke through as Kamara went in for his for his first score, a nine-yard TD.

He added another four-yarder in the fourth quarter, before Saquon Barkley leapt in from a yard out - and the Giants converted their two-point attempt - to make it a once score game. But, the Saints clinched victory thanks to Kamara's longest TD of the lot, breaking free for a 49-yard score.

FIRST QUARTER

Saints 0-7 Giants: Eli Manning two-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard (Aldrick Rosas extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Saints 3-7 Giants: Will Lutz 42-yard field goal

Saints 6-7 Giants: Lutz 34-yard field goal

Saints 9-7 Giants: Lutz 37-yard field goal

Saints 12-7 Giants: Lutz 26-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Saints 19-7 Giants: Alvin Kamara nine-yard touchdown run (Will Lutz extra point good)

Saints 19-10 Giants: Rosas 33-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Saints 26-10 Giants: Kamara four-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)

Saints 26-18 Giants: Saquon Barkley one-yard touchdown run (Manning-Shepard two-point conversion)

Saints 33-18 Giants: Kamara 49-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)