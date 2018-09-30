New Orleans Saints 33-18 New York Giants: Alvin Kamara rushes for three touchdowns in road win
Last Updated: 01/10/18 1:01am
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed for three touchdowns, including a massive 49-yarder in the fourth quarter, to clinch a handy 33-18 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.
The win was the Saints' third in a row, moving them to 3-1 on the season and to the top of the NFC South, while the Giants fall to 1-3 and the NFC East basement.
It didn't go all New Orleans' way though, especially in the first half as Eli Manning found Sterling Shepard for a touchdown to see New York take the lead in the first quarter, while the Saints came up without a touchdown on four redzone trips, settling for field goals each time.
It was still enough to earn them a slender 12-7 lead at the half, and then after the break the Saints finally broke through as Kamara went in for his for his first score, a nine-yard TD.
He added another four-yarder in the fourth quarter, before Saquon Barkley leapt in from a yard out - and the Giants converted their two-point attempt - to make it a once score game. But, the Saints clinched victory thanks to Kamara's longest TD of the lot, breaking free for a 49-yard score.
FIRST QUARTER
Saints 0-7 Giants: Eli Manning two-yard touchdown pass to Sterling Shepard (Aldrick Rosas extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Saints 3-7 Giants: Will Lutz 42-yard field goal
Saints 6-7 Giants: Lutz 34-yard field goal
Saints 9-7 Giants: Lutz 37-yard field goal
Saints 12-7 Giants: Lutz 26-yard field goal
THIRD QUARTER
Saints 19-7 Giants: Alvin Kamara nine-yard touchdown run (Will Lutz extra point good)
Saints 19-10 Giants: Rosas 33-yard field goal
FOURTH QUARTER
Saints 26-10 Giants: Kamara four-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)
Saints 26-18 Giants: Saquon Barkley one-yard touchdown run (Manning-Shepard two-point conversion)
Saints 33-18 Giants: Kamara 49-yard touchdown run (Lutz extra point good)
Game's key stats
|NEW ORLEANS
|NEW YORK GIANTS
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Drew Brees
|18/32 217 0 0
|Eli Manning
|31/41 255 1 0
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Alvin Kamara
|19 134 3
|Saquon Barkley
|10 44 1
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Josh Hill
|3 63 0
|Sterling Shepard
|10 77 1
|Alvin Kamara
|5 47 0
|Odell Beckham Jr
|7 60 0
|Michael Thomas
|4 47 0
|Saquon Barkley
|6 56 0
|Total net yards
|389
|Total net yards
|299