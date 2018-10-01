Baltimore Ravens 26-14 Pittsburgh Steelers: Joe Flacco passes for 363 yards and two touchdowns in win

Joe Flacco threw a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes and Justin Tucker kicked four second-half field goals as the Baltimore Ravens kept the Pittsburgh Steelers at bay and earned a 26-14 win over their AFC North rivals on Sunday night.

Flacco had a fine evening, completing 28 of 42 passes for 363 yards and throwing those two early touchdown strikes, a beautiful 33-yarder to John Brown - who topped 100 yards receiving for the evening - and three-yarder to Alex Collins down near the goal line.

Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger, meanwhile, finished 27 of 47 for 274 yards, with a touchdown and an interception. The Steelers offense put up 14 unanswered points in the second quarter to come back into the contest, only to then be shut out in the second half.

Baltimore scored touchdowns on their first two visits to the redzone, extending their streak to 13 straight to start the season - an NFL record, Their 14th redzone trip, however, ended up with a fumble at the two-yard line and momentum briefly swung the Steelers' way as they went on to tie the game up by half-time.

But Baltimore, reclaimed the initiative after the break and held on to end a three-game losing streak against their divisional rivals. They move to 3-1 on the season, while the Steelers slip back to 1-2-1.

FIRST QUARTER

Ravens 7-0 Steelers: Joe Flacco 33-yard touchdown pass to John Brown (Justin Tucker extra point good)

Ravens 14-0 Steelers: Flacco three-yard touchdown pass to Alex Collins (Tucker extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Ravens 14-3 Steelers: Chris Boswell 34-yard field goal

Ravens 14-6 Steelers: Boswell 39-yard field goal

Ravens 14-14 Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger 26-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Brown (Roethlisberger-James Conner two-point conversion)

THIRD QUARTER

Ravens 17-14 Steelers: Tucker 47-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Ravens 20-14 Steelers: Tucker 49-yard field goal

Ravens 23-14 Steelers: Tucker 28-yard field goal

Ravens 26-14 Steelers: Tucker 31-yard field goal