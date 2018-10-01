Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter says 'everyone should be fired'

Dirk Koetter has been in charge of the Buccaneers since 2016, winning 16 games and losing 20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter reacted to his team's dismal 48-10 drubbing to the Chicago Bears on Sunday by saying everyone on the field, including himself, "should be fired".

"Based on that game today, we couldn't make enough changes," Koetter said after the defeat. "We should fire every person that was on that field today, starting with me. That was horrific."

The Buccaneers started the season 2-0, with back-up quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick throwing for 400 yards and four touchdowns in each win. But, they've now lost two straight, with Fitzpatrick benched at half-time against the Bears for returning starter Jameis Winston.

Winston was suspended for the team's first three games of the season, but didn't fare much better when he finally took to the field, doubling Fitzpatrick's interception total with two in the second half.

Chicago, meanwhile, racked up 48 points as second-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky threw six touchdowns passes and for over 350 yards.

1:24 Watch each of Mitchell Trubisky's six touchdown passes as the Bears comfortably beat the Buccaneers Watch each of Mitchell Trubisky's six touchdown passes as the Bears comfortably beat the Buccaneers

Follow the 2018-19 NFL season with us on Sky Sports and through our website skysports.com/NFL also our app for mobile devices and iPad, or follow our Twitter account @SkySportsNFL.