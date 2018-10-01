Le'Veon Bell vows to continue Pittsburgh Steelers holdout after Earl Thomas injury

Le'Veon Bell commented on a picture of Earl Thomas on Instagram, saying: "I'll continue to be the 'bad guy'"

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell has sent a message of support to Earl Thomas after the Seattle Seahawks safety broke his leg on Sunday, and has vowed to continue being "the bad guy" over his contract holdout.

Thomas, like Bell, has been franchise tagged by his side and had been absent during pre-season while trying to negotiate an improved deal or be traded, but returned to the team and featured in all four of their opening matches this year.

But the 29-year-old's campaign was ended abruptly this weekend after suffering a lower leg fracture in the fourth quarter of their 20-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Earl Thomas gestures towards the Seattle Seahawks bench after being injured

Thomas was stretchered from the field and appeared to gesture with his middle finger towards the Seahawks bench.

Commenting on a picture of Thomas on Instagram, Bell wrote: "smh exactly…get right bro bro Earl. I'll continue to be the 'bad guy' for all of us"

Bell has yet to report for the Steelers this year, forfeiting $855,000 a game.

If the Steelers do not rescind the franchise tag on Bell, allowing him to become a free agent, or make a better offer, Bell could avoid reporting until the tenth week of the season, the latest he could report and still have the 2018 campaign count toward free agency status under NFL rules.