Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos: Monday Night NFL live on Sky Sports

Patrick Mahomes has been the best quarterback in the NFL through three weeks

Form guide

Kansas City (3-0) are the team to beat in the AFC right now. With Miami losing to New England, the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Rams are the only two undefeated teams remaining. Andy Reid's offense, captained by second-year star Patrick Mahomes, has scored 38, 42, and 38 points in the last three games. Can anyone slow them down?

The Broncos (1-2) won two close-fought games in the first two weeks of the season - at home to the Seahawks and Raiders - but were handed a loss by the Ravens in Baltimore. The jury is still out for free agent signing at quarterback, Case Keenum, who has three touchdowns to five interceptions since joining from the Vikings.

Stat Attack

Mahomes has 13 touchdowns passes through the Chiefs' first three games this season, the most by a player in his team's first three games to start a season in NFL history. The three more scores tonight, Mahomes could join Tom Brady, Steve Young and Kurt Warner as the only players in NFL history to throw at least three touchdown passes in each of their team's first four games to begin a season.

Key battle

Chiefs receiving weapons versus Broncos passing defense: Denver have had a top-five passing defense in each of the last three seasons. It's early in the season, but they currently rank 16th, having allowed an average of 262.7 per game. Cover corner Chris Harris is still around, but Aqib Talib has been missed since his offseason move to the Rams.

Can Chris Harris help the Broncos slow down the Chiefs passing attack?

On the flip side, the Chiefs come in with the ninth-best passing attack, and Mahomes has tossed 13 scores to compared to zero interceptions. His passer rating is 137.4, and he's on pace for one of the best statistical seasons of all time. A whopping nine different receivers have caught those touchdown passes. Denver will have to find a way to cover Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and many, many more!

Ones to watch

Mahomes, obviously. Last season's rushing champ Kareem Hunt got his first touchdowns of the season last week, and Kelce is a top-quality tight end. However, Hill is the player to watch. He's already had eight plays of 20-plus yards this season and has scored three receiving touchdowns to go along with a punt return. He's electric.

Denver have a pair of veteran wideouts - Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas - who are more than capable of making splash plays against this suspect Chiefs defense. But defensive end Von Miller is capable of single-handedly winning the game. So far on the season, he has 14 total tackles, four sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

