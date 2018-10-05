VOTE: Who is the NFL's best young quarterback?

Rank the best of the young quarterbacks in the NFL from first to worst

The NFL is a passing league.

Completions, completion percentage, passing yards, passing touchdowns, points scored, and TDs are the highest in history through the opening four games of a season.

Teams are pass-happy, and quarterbacks are getting numbers like never before, particularly the young guns at the position.

Today, we ask the question: “Of all the quarterbacks taken in the last three draft classes, which one would you want to lead your franchise?” Read on below to look at the top QBs taken since 2016 and then rank them from first to worst…

2018 Draft Class

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (23 years old)

Round one, first overall

Mayfield's confidence has enthused Cleveland Browns fans

"I think Baker Mayfield is this generation's Brett Favre or John Elway, if you will," Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Don Martindale said this week. Elaborating, he praised Mayfield's accuracy and quick release, but also pointed to his "confidence and swag. When he comes out there, he thinks he's standing on top of the mountain."

It's high praise for this year's No 1 selection, but it's hard to argue with the comparisons from a stylistic standpoint. Mayfield has immediately come out slinging, earning the Browns their first win in 635 days when they toppled the New York Jets in Week Three and leading them to 42 points against the Oakland Raiders, albeit in a loss.

Sam Darnold, New York Jets (21)

Round One, third overall

Despite a dramatic winning debut, Darnold has looked like a rookie this season

After he threw an ill-advised pass across the field on his very first throw in the NFL, which Detroit Lions defender Quandre Diggs subsequently returned for a touchdown, Darnold recovered quickly and had a tremendous Week One debut, going 16 of 21 for 198 yards and two touchdowns the rest of the way.

Since then, however, the rookie woes have shown up. New York have lost three straight and mustered up just 41 points in those games. Darnold has potential, but his development may take time. Plus, it would wise for the Jets to surround him with some offensive weapons.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (22)

Round One, seventh overall

Allen had a disastrous outing at Green Bay after a surprise win in Minnesota

Allen, like Darnold, has experienced his fair share of rookie highs and lows already. In his first outing, he was not great - 18 of 33, 245 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. In his second, he went into Minnesota and had a tremendous game, completing 68 per cent of his passes and scoring three touchdowns in a shock 27-6 victory over the Vikings.

But, Week Three's shutout loss to the Green Bay Packers showcased everything sceptics of Allen had pointed out in the draft process: he was inaccurate, bad at making decisions, and held on to the ball way too long. He was sacked seven times and picked off two times in a rough outing. Can the pure 'arm talent' overcome the rest of his issues with time?

Josh Rosen, Arizona Cardinals (21)

Round One, 10th overall

Cardinals rookie Rosen made his first start in Week Four

The sample size is extremely small, but if debut performances are anything to go by, Rosen has plenty of potential. The stat line - 15 of 27 for 180 yards and one touchdown - against the Seattle Seahawks did not do the rookie justice, as it was marred by drops and, after leading his team into field goal range with just two minutes left, a missed kick by Phil Dawson. Seattle drove down the field in response and stole the win.

Rosen's mechanics and passing ability meant his was regarded by many pundits as the top signal-caller in a strong class, but he will need a stronger team around him - Arizona are currently 0-4 - before he gains more recognition.

2017 Draft Class

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears (24)

Round One, second overall

1:24 Watch each of Mitchell Trubisky's six touchdown passes for the Bears against the Buccaneers Watch each of Mitchell Trubisky's six touchdown passes for the Bears against the Buccaneers

Not to be outdone by draft-mate Patrick Mahomes' six-touchdown outing in Week Two, Trubisky had by far his finest game as a pro last week, throwing for 354 yards, six scores, and adding 53 yards on the ground. He had thrown for just nine touchdowns in his first 15 games in the NFL, but managed two-thirds of that total in just three quarters against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trubisky's progression has been slow, but paired with a top offensive mind in new head coach for 2018 Matt Nagy - who, coincidentally coached Mahomes as a rookie backup when offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs last season - the second overall pick from last year has shown his potential.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (23)

Round One, 10th overall

0:40 Patrick Mahomes throws six touchdowns in a game for the Chiefs against the Steelers Patrick Mahomes throws six touchdowns in a game for the Chiefs against the Steelers

Through the first quarter of the season, Mahomes has been the talk of the NFL. He has 14 touchdown passes, no interceptions, and a 4-0 record as the full-time starter in KC. For reference, Peyton Manning holds the record of TD passes without a pick to start the season, with 20.

At the moment, he can do it all. But coming up? The 3-1 Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-2 New England Patriots, and 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals. If he can keep up this level of play over those contests, he will be well on his way to an MVP season.

Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (23)

Round One, 12th overall

Texans QB Watson had an outstanding five-week statistical stretch last season

What Mahomes is doing this season, Watson was doing as a rookie in 2017. In a five-game stretch after taking over as a starter, Watson threw for 18 touchdowns, ran for another, and the Texans scored 33, 57, 34, 33 and 38 points. But, unfortunately, his season was cut short with an ACL injury.

This year, despite Houston grabbing just their first win of the season last Sunday, Watson has played very well and has at least 310 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and 35 rushing yards in each of the last three games. He has thrown multiple touchdowns in eight of his 10 NFL starts and might be under-rated while some other high-flying youngsters are breaking out.

2016 Draft Class

Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (23)

Round One, first overall

1:06 Jared Goff throws 465 yards and five touchdowns for the Rams against the Vikings Jared Goff throws 465 yards and five touchdowns for the Rams against the Vikings

Mahomes has received all the plaudits for his touchdown-scoring ability, but it's Goff who might well be the best QB in the league so far this season. He has a 72.4 per cent completion percentage (third), 352 yards per game (second), 11 touchdowns (fourth behind only Mahomes, and Tom Brady and Andrew Luck who have played five games), and holds the highest passer rating in the league (127.3).

He is the first player in NFL history to have 350 passing yards and a 75.0 completion percentage in three straight games, and the Rams can become the fifth team to score at least 30 points in each of their first five games to start a season. Three of the previous four teams to accomplish the feat reached the Super Bowl.

Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles (25)

Round One, second overall

The Eagles signal-caller has been impressive since returning from injury but has a 1-1 record

Goff and Wentz both had their ups and downs to start their careers and showed signs of promise. Although they both 'broke out' in 2017, Wentz had an astronomical year, leading his team to a 10-2 start to the season before they went on to win the Super Bowl in his absence with an ACL injury.

He broke the Eagles' single-season touchdown record (33) and became only the fifth QB in history to throw for 30 or more touchdowns in a season with fewer than seven interceptions. However, as the Eagles have fallen to 2-2 in 2018 (1-1 since Wentz's return), the star power has worn off slightly. Will he remind people of his MVP capability soon?

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (25)

Round Four, 135th overall

Prescott starred as a rookie but has fallen off since

Although the two 2016 QBs above him are taking all the plaudits now, it was Prescott who was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and earned a Pro Bowl selection in his debut campaign. He threw 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions - and added six scores on the ground - as the Cowboys finished the season 13-3.

Since then, however, he has failed to live up to those standards. Last season, his touchdown tally dropped (by just one) but his interceptions rose to 13, while Dallas fell to 9-7 and missed out on the playoffs. in the first three games of 2018, Prescott did not once manage over 170 yards, and it has now been seven games since he has thrown for three touchdowns. That said, with 255 yards and two scores against the Detroit Lions in Week Four, he bounced back in a big way.

But, which of these QB's would you want leading your team for the next 10 years?

Have your say in our ranking list below...