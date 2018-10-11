Seattle Seahawks take British quiz ahead of Wembley's NFL showdown

1:01 How well do the NFL players know Britain? How well do the NFL players know Britain?

Oakland Raiders take on Seattle Seahawks live on Sky Sports at Wembley this Sunday - but how well do they know Britain... and their cricket?

London is still on track to host a franchise by 2022, according the NFL executive vice-president, but those who join the team may have to brush up on their British knowledge based on this evidence.

The NFL players were put through their paces in a test of all things British - from the royal family to the Beatles.

The Raiders v Seahawks game was due to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but was moved to Wembley as the Premier League club's new home is still under construction after a series of delays.

But the NFL stars still appear a little confused when shown pictures of the national stadium.

Seattle Seahawks' game against the Oakland Raiders is the first of three matches at the ground.

Tennessee Titans will play Los Angeles Chargers on October 21 before Jacksonville Jaguars face Philadelphia Eagles on October 28.

Watch the video above to see how well the NFL stars know Britain...