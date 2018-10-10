Inside the Huddle PODCAST: Wembley preview and NFL record-breaker Drew Brees
Last Updated: 10/10/18 10:23pm
On the latest Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil Reynolds is joined by Rob Ryan, Takeo Spikes and Jeff Reinebold to reflect on Drew Brees' record-breaking feats, look ahead to the first Wembley game of the season and discuss yet more Odell Beckham Jr drama.
The New Orleans Saints are "red hot" according to Ryan, having won four games on the bounce, the latest of which over the Washington Redskins saw Brees become the NFL's all-time leading passer, eclipsing Peyton Manning's 71,940 mark in style with a stunning 62-yard touchdown pass.
Both Rob and Takeo discuss just how great the Saints quarterback is, reminiscing over what it was like to coach and play against Brees, respectively.
On top of that, the pair look ahead to covering the first of three NFL games at Wembley in as many weeks, with the Oakland Raiders hosting the Seattle Seahawks, live on Sky Sports Action from 5pm on Sunday.
For Rob it will be a completely new experience, but Takeo recalls his Wembley trip as a player with the San Francisco 49ers in 2010 as "one of the best experiences I've ever had".
The panel also run the rule over Oakland's struggles so far this season, the greatness of Seattle QB, and the latest noise from OBJ coming out of New York.
In an interview with ESPN pre-game on Sunday, that he has since apologised for, Beckham vented his frustration at not being put in a position to succeed by the Giants and questioned the play of quarterback Eli Manning.
As well as all of this, we hear the guys' take on Jay Ajayi's season-ending injury for the Philadelphia Eagles, the trade rumours circling over a move for Le'Veon Bell or a possible LeSean McCoy reunion in Philly, and look at the mixed fortunes of kickers in the NFL in Week Five.
AND, the panel each name their player of the week, as well as pick their 'lock' and 'shock' results for the weekend ahead.
