Jay Ajayi set to miss rest of season for Philadelphia Eagles due to torn ACL

Jay Ajayi in action against the Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles have placed starting running back Jay Ajayi on injured reserve, with the NFL Network reporting he is out for the season with a torn anterior-cruciate ligament.

The Eagles announced they were shelving the English-born running back on Monday, with defensive tackle TY McGill coming in to replace him.

Ajayi was reportedly injured during Sunday's 23-21 defeat to the Minnesota Vikings.

Why is #Eagles RB Jay Ajayi on Injured Reserve? He tore his ACL, source said. He’s out for the season and for someone who already had major knee issues, this is another one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 8, 2018

The 25-year-old accumulated 29 yards on eight carries in the loss to the Vikings and after the game publicly questioned the lack of running plays called by the coaching staff.

4:59 Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles in week five of the NFL. Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles in week five of the NFL.

"Obviously we want to be able to run the ball early and start that rhythm early, in the beginning of the game," Ajayi told ESPN.

Roster Move: #Eagles have placed RB Jay Ajayi on Injured Reserve and claimed DT T.Y. McGill. pic.twitter.com/RkaHJAKnQr — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 8, 2018

"If I remember correctly, we had maybe three carries at the end of the first quarter.

1:15 Jay Ajayi scores two touchdowns in the second half of Philadelphia Eagles’ opening night win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL. Jay Ajayi scores two touchdowns in the second half of Philadelphia Eagles’ opening night win over the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.

"With the offensive line that we have on this team, running the ball like that, that doesn't make sense to me."