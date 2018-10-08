Minnesota Vikings 23-21 Philadelphia Eagles: Kirk Cousins stars in NFC Championship rematch

4:59 Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles in week five of the NFL. Highlights of the Minnesota Vikings against the Philadelphia Eagles in week five of the NFL.

The Minnesota Vikings beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-21 on Sunday to gain revenge for their defeat to the eventual Super Bowl champions in last year's NFC Championship game.

Nick Foles led the Eagles to a 38-7 rout over Case Keenum's Vikings in that game, but the rematch featured two different starting quarterbacks, with Kirk Cousins impressing for Minnesota, throwing for 301 yards and a touchdown.

Vikings defensive tackle Linval Joseph returned a fumble 64 yards for a second-quarter score, while Cousins connected with Adam Thielen for a three-yard TD to extend their lead before the half. The Eagles will point to a bad roughing the passer penalty on Michael Bennett earlier in Minnesota's drive that negated a sack.

The Eagles offense struggled generally under Carson Wentz, until he rallied them to two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to cast the result in doubt.

Having reduced the deficit to 20-14, the Eagles had the chance to take the lead late after Roc Thomas dropped a backward pass from Cousins and Nigel Bradham recovered the fumble at the Vikings 30-yard line.

But, Wentz was called for intentional grounding soon after and Philly elected not to got for a 58-yard field goal attempt to pull within three points of the Vikings, who subsequently stretched out their lead with a 52-yard Dan Bailey kick - Bailey making up for two earlier missed efforts.

Wentz fired a seven-yard TD pass to Zach Ertz on Philadelphia's next drive, but Thielen recovered the subsequent onside kick for Minnesota to end the game. The Eagles slip back to 2-3 on the season, while the Vikings edge up to 2-2-1.

FIRST QUARTER

Vikings 3-0 Eagles: Dan Bailey 37-yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

Vikings 3-3 Eagles: Jake Elliott 30-yard field goal

Vikings 10-3 Eagles: Linval Joseph 64-yard fumble return for a touchdown (Bailey extra point good)

Vikings 17-3 Eagles: Kirk Cousins three-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen (Bailey extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Vikings 20-3 Eagles: Bailey 22-yard field goal

Vikings 20-6 Eagles: Elliott 28-yard field goal

FOURTH QUARTER

Vikings 20-14 Eagles: Carson Wentz 12-yard touchdown pass to Wendell Smallwood (Smallwood run for two-point conversion)

Vikings 23-14 Eagles: Bailey 52-yard field goal

Vikings 23-21 Eagles: Wentz seven-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz (Elliott extra point good)

Game's key stats MINNESOTA PHILADELPHIA Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int Kirk Cousins 30/37 301 1 0 Carson Wentz 24/35 311 2 0 Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD Latavius Murray 11 42 0 Jay Ajayi 8 29 0 Stefon Diggs 2 25 0 Wendell Smallwood 3 27 0 Receiving Rec Yds TD Receiving Rec Yds TD Adam Thielen 7 116 1 Zach Ertz 10 110 1 Stefon Diggs 10 91 0 Nelson Agholor 4 45 0 Kyle Rudolph 5 41 0 Wendell Smallwood 3 44 1 Laquon Treadwell 3 21 0 Alshon Jeffery 2 39 0 Total yards 375 Total yards 364

NFL Week Five late-game round-up

Rams 33-31 Seahawks

Todd Gurley rushed for three touchdowns as the Rams (5-0) edged out the Seahawks (2-3) in a thriller in Seattle.

Russell Wilson threw for three touchdowns for Seattle, who also had a running back top 100 yards rushing for a third-straight game as Chris Carson rumbled for 116 yards. But it wasn't to be enough for victory.

Raiders 10-26 Chargers

Philip Rivers threw for 339 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers (3-2) eased to a convincing win over their AFC West rival Raiders (1-4).

Cardinals 28-18 49ers

Josh Rosen threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to fellow rookie Christian Kirk on Arizona's first play from scrimmage and the Cardinals (1-4) defense came up with five turnovers to earn their first win of the season, beating the 49ers (1-4)