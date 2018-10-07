NFL News

Jacksonville Jaguars 14-30 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to fifth straight win

Last Updated: 07/10/18 11:28pm
Highlights of the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Kansas City Chiefs in week five of the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs defense outshone the NFL's No 1 unit coming into the game as they forced five turnovers in beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 on Sunday.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles lost a fumble and threw four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Chris Jones in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 313 yards and ran for a touchdown, but he also struggled at times, throwing his first interceptions of the season as he was picked off twice.

Mahomes helped the Chiefs race out to a 20-0 half-time lead, however, courtesy of that rushing score and Jones' TD, as well as a couple of Harrison Butker field goals.

The Jaguars were more competitive in the second half, but never really threatened. They slip back to 3-2 on the season, while the Chiefs stretch out their unbeaten start to 5-0.

Patrick Mahomes threw his first two interceptions of 2018 but still helped the Chiefs to victory
FIRST QUARTER

Jaguars 0-7 Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes four-yard touchdown run (Harrison Butker extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Jaguars 0-10 Chiefs: Butker 22-yard field goal

Jaguars 0-13 Chiefs: Butker 42-yard field goal

Jaguars 0-20 Chiefs: Chris Jones 20-yard interception return for a touchdown (Butker extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Jaguars 0-23 Chiefs: Butker 38-yard field goal

Jaguars 7-23 Chiefs: Blake Bortles 14-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon (Josh Lambo extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Jaguars 7-30 Chiefs: Kareem Hunt four-yard touchdown run (Butker extra point good)

Jaguars 14-30 Chiefs: Bortles 21-yard touchdown run (Lambo extra point good)

Game's key stats

JACKSONVILLE KANSAS CITY
Passing C/A Yds TD Int Passing C/A Yds TD Int
Blake Bortles 33/61 430 1 4 Patrick Mahomes 22/38 313 0 2
Rushing Att Yds TD Rushing Att Yds TD
T.J. Yeldon 10 53 0 Kareem Hunt 22 87 1
Blake Bortles 4 34 1 Patrick Mahomes 4 13 1
Receiving Rec Yds TD Receiving Rec Yds TD
Donte Moncrief 6 76 0 Travis Kelce 5 100 0
Keelan Cole 4 70 0 Sammy Watkins 6 78 0
T.J. Yeldon 8 69 1 Tyreek Hill 4 61 0
Total yards 502 Total yards 424

