Jacksonville Jaguars 14-30 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to fifth straight win
Last Updated: 07/10/18 11:28pm
The Kansas City Chiefs defense outshone the NFL's No 1 unit coming into the game as they forced five turnovers in beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 on Sunday.
Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles lost a fumble and threw four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Chris Jones in the second quarter.
Patrick Mahomes threw for 313 yards and ran for a touchdown, but he also struggled at times, throwing his first interceptions of the season as he was picked off twice.
Mahomes helped the Chiefs race out to a 20-0 half-time lead, however, courtesy of that rushing score and Jones' TD, as well as a couple of Harrison Butker field goals.
The Jaguars were more competitive in the second half, but never really threatened. They slip back to 3-2 on the season, while the Chiefs stretch out their unbeaten start to 5-0.
FIRST QUARTER
Jaguars 0-7 Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes four-yard touchdown run (Harrison Butker extra point good)
SECOND QUARTER
Jaguars 0-10 Chiefs: Butker 22-yard field goal
Jaguars 0-13 Chiefs: Butker 42-yard field goal
Jaguars 0-20 Chiefs: Chris Jones 20-yard interception return for a touchdown (Butker extra point good)
THIRD QUARTER
Jaguars 0-23 Chiefs: Butker 38-yard field goal
Jaguars 7-23 Chiefs: Blake Bortles 14-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon (Josh Lambo extra point good)
FOURTH QUARTER
Jaguars 7-30 Chiefs: Kareem Hunt four-yard touchdown run (Butker extra point good)
Jaguars 14-30 Chiefs: Bortles 21-yard touchdown run (Lambo extra point good)
Game's key stats
|JACKSONVILLE
|KANSAS CITY
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Passing
|C/A Yds TD Int
|Blake Bortles
|33/61 430 1 4
|Patrick Mahomes
|22/38 313 0 2
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|Rushing
|Att Yds TD
|T.J. Yeldon
|10 53 0
|Kareem Hunt
|22 87 1
|Blake Bortles
|4 34 1
|Patrick Mahomes
|4 13 1
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Receiving
|Rec Yds TD
|Donte Moncrief
|6 76 0
|Travis Kelce
|5 100 0
|Keelan Cole
|4 70 0
|Sammy Watkins
|6 78 0
|T.J. Yeldon
|8 69 1
|Tyreek Hill
|4 61 0
|Total yards
|502
|Total yards
|424