Jacksonville Jaguars 14-30 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to fifth straight win

The Kansas City Chiefs defense outshone the NFL's No 1 unit coming into the game as they forced five turnovers in beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 30-14 on Sunday.

Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles lost a fumble and threw four interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Chris Jones in the second quarter.

Patrick Mahomes threw for 313 yards and ran for a touchdown, but he also struggled at times, throwing his first interceptions of the season as he was picked off twice.

Mahomes helped the Chiefs race out to a 20-0 half-time lead, however, courtesy of that rushing score and Jones' TD, as well as a couple of Harrison Butker field goals.

The Jaguars were more competitive in the second half, but never really threatened. They slip back to 3-2 on the season, while the Chiefs stretch out their unbeaten start to 5-0.

Patrick Mahomes threw his first two interceptions of 2018 but still helped the Chiefs to victory

FIRST QUARTER

Jaguars 0-7 Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes four-yard touchdown run (Harrison Butker extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Jaguars 0-10 Chiefs: Butker 22-yard field goal

Jaguars 0-13 Chiefs: Butker 42-yard field goal

Jaguars 0-20 Chiefs: Chris Jones 20-yard interception return for a touchdown (Butker extra point good)

THIRD QUARTER

Jaguars 0-23 Chiefs: Butker 38-yard field goal

Jaguars 7-23 Chiefs: Blake Bortles 14-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Yeldon (Josh Lambo extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Jaguars 7-30 Chiefs: Kareem Hunt four-yard touchdown run (Butker extra point good)

Jaguars 14-30 Chiefs: Bortles 21-yard touchdown run (Lambo extra point good)