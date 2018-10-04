Neil Reynolds
American Football Expert & Columnist
NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Five picks
Last Updated: 04/10/18 1:01pm
As quickly as he regained parity with Jeff Reinebold, Neil Reynolds lost it, as his podcast partner in crime creeps ahead by two. But who will win in Week Five?
Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff look ahead to and make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on.
2018 Prediction Results
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Week One
|8-7-1
|9-6-1
|Week Two
|9-6-1
|10-5-1
|Week Three
|10-6
|8-8
|Week Four
|7-8
|9-6
|Season record
|34-27-1
|36-25-1
For 2018, the Inside the Huddle podcast has come to Sky Sports and, as well as being available as a podcast, the magazine show featuring Neil, Jeff and guests will now be broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.
Read on for a selection of Neil and Jeff's Week Five predictions...
Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots, Thursday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday
NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS
I'm going to go with New England at home. It looked like they righted a lot of their wrongs last week in the win over Miami.
Luck's quest to rediscover his best
Andrew Luck's NFL comeback continues at the scene of his biggest heartbreak as the Colts take on the Patriots on Thursday Night Football.
JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS
Yes, I agree. You had their rookie runner, Sony Michel, have a breakout game last week, and now they've got Julian Edelman coming back at receiver following his suspension. Patriots all the way.
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS
Everyone is talking about the Jaguars defense going up against the Chiefs offense in this one, but this game might come down to who is better out of the other units - the Jags offense or Chiefs D, which is currently ranked last in the NFL. I like the Jags, but I just think at Arrowhead - a great home environment - I'm going to pick the Chiefs.
JEFF PICKS: JAGUARS
I've been to Arrowhead, and it is electric on game day, but I really believe the ability to run the football on the Chiefs - use up the clock and go old school on them - is the best way to win. Also, Jacksonville are probably the only team in the league that can match the speed of the Kansas City offense. I'm taking the Jags on the road.
Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday
NEIL PICKS: VIKINGS
There's a problem with the Vikings secondary at the moment, they're giving up some big plays - as they did in the NFC Championship game between these two last year - but I just fancy Minnesota to win this one on the road.
JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS
I agree. The Vikings played better in defeat to the Rams last week and I believe Mike Zimmer will get that secondary of theirs fixed. I think Minnesota win.
Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans, NFL Sunday LIVE
Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday
NEIL PICKS: TEXANS
Last Sunday, Houston got their first win of the season, and I like them to make it two in two and win this one at home.
JEFF PICKS: TEXANS
I've lived in Texas. And I will tell you this, Houston has a kind of 'little brother' mentality when it comes to Dallas. They don't like each other and, in Houston, I think it is going to be an unbelievably loud crowd, so I'm taking the Texans.
Washington Redskins @ New Orleans Saints, Monday Night Football
Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday
NEIL PICKS: REDSKINS
I've picked Washington as my shock result of the weekend, to win in New Orleans on Monday night. They've got a really good defense the Redskins this year.
JEFF PICKS: SAINTS
I can't go against New Orleans in New Orleans, in the Superdome. It's so tough to win there, particularly if Drew Brees is on point.
Week Five Predictions
|Neil Reynolds
|Jeff Reinebold
|Colts @ Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Jaguars @ Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Jaguars
|Titans @ Bills
|Titans
|Titans
|Falcons @ Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Broncos @ Jets
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Packers @ Lions
|Packers
|Packers
|Ravens @ Browns
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Giants @ Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Dolphins @ Bengals
|Bengals
|Dolphins
|Vikings @ Eagles
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Raiders @ Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Cardinals @ 49ers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Rams @ Seahawks
|Rams
|Rams
|Cowboys @ Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Redskins @ Saints
|Redskins
|Saints
