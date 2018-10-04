NFL Predictions: Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold make their Week Five picks

As quickly as he regained parity with Jeff Reinebold, Neil Reynolds lost it, as his podcast partner in crime creeps ahead by two. But who will win in Week Five?

Each week, on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil and Jeff look ahead to and make their predictions for every NFL game, keeping a tally of their records as the season goes on.

2018 Prediction Results Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Week One 8-7-1 9-6-1 Week Two 9-6-1 10-5-1 Week Three 10-6 8-8 Week Four 7-8 9-6 Season record 34-27-1 36-25-1

For 2018, the Inside the Huddle podcast has come to Sky Sports and, as well as being available as a podcast, the magazine show featuring Neil, Jeff and guests will now be broadcast weekly on Sky Sports and available On Demand.

DOWNLOAD THE LATEST INSIDE THE HUDDLE PODCAST.

Read on for a selection of Neil and Jeff's Week Five predictions...

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots, Thursday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 12.30am, Friday

Tom Brady and the Patriots got back to winning way against the Dolphins last Sunday

NEIL PICKS: PATRIOTS

I'm going to go with New England at home. It looked like they righted a lot of their wrongs last week in the win over Miami.

JEFF PICKS: PATRIOTS

Yes, I agree. You had their rookie runner, Sony Michel, have a breakout game last week, and now they've got Julian Edelman coming back at receiver following his suspension. Patriots all the way.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 5pm, Sunday

Can the Jaguars stellar defense stop the explosive Chiefs offense?

NEIL PICKS: CHIEFS

Everyone is talking about the Jaguars defense going up against the Chiefs offense in this one, but this game might come down to who is better out of the other units - the Jags offense or Chiefs D, which is currently ranked last in the NFL. I like the Jags, but I just think at Arrowhead - a great home environment - I'm going to pick the Chiefs.

JEFF PICKS: JAGUARS

I've been to Arrowhead, and it is electric on game day, but I really believe the ability to run the football on the Chiefs - use up the clock and go old school on them - is the best way to win. Also, Jacksonville are probably the only team in the league that can match the speed of the Kansas City offense. I'm taking the Jags on the road.

Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 9.25pm, Sunday

The Vikings take on the Eagles in a repeat of last year's NFC Championship game but with two different QBs

NEIL PICKS: VIKINGS

There's a problem with the Vikings secondary at the moment, they're giving up some big plays - as they did in the NFC Championship game between these two last year - but I just fancy Minnesota to win this one on the road.

JEFF PICKS: VIKINGS

I agree. The Vikings played better in defeat to the Rams last week and I believe Mike Zimmer will get that secondary of theirs fixed. I think Minnesota win.

Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans, NFL Sunday LIVE

Sky Sports Action (407), 1.10am, Monday

Can Houston get one over on 'big brother' Dallas on Sunday Night Football?

NEIL PICKS: TEXANS

Last Sunday, Houston got their first win of the season, and I like them to make it two in two and win this one at home.

JEFF PICKS: TEXANS

I've lived in Texas. And I will tell you this, Houston has a kind of 'little brother' mentality when it comes to Dallas. They don't like each other and, in Houston, I think it is going to be an unbelievably loud crowd, so I'm taking the Texans.

Washington Redskins @ New Orleans Saints, Monday Night Football

Sky Sports Action (407), 1am, Tuesday

Drew Brees and the Saints look to prevent the Redskins from causing a shock in the Superdome

NEIL PICKS: REDSKINS

I've picked Washington as my shock result of the weekend, to win in New Orleans on Monday night. They've got a really good defense the Redskins this year.

JEFF PICKS: SAINTS

I can't go against New Orleans in New Orleans, in the Superdome. It's so tough to win there, particularly if Drew Brees is on point.

Week Five Predictions Neil Reynolds Jeff Reinebold Colts @ Patriots Patriots Patriots Jaguars @ Chiefs Chiefs Jaguars Titans @ Bills Titans Titans Falcons @ Steelers Steelers Steelers Broncos @ Jets Broncos Broncos Packers @ Lions Packers Packers Ravens @ Browns Ravens Ravens Giants @ Panthers Panthers Panthers Dolphins @ Bengals Bengals Dolphins Vikings @ Eagles Vikings Vikings Raiders @ Chargers Chargers Chargers Cardinals @ 49ers Cardinals Cardinals Rams @ Seahawks Rams Rams Cowboys @ Texans Texans Texans Redskins @ Saints Redskins Saints

Every Sunday, Sky Sports is your home of the NFL in the UK, with three live games and Redzone and you can join in the conversation by making sure you follow us @SkySportsNFL for behind-the-scenes coverage, live fixture announcements and much more.