Indianapolis Colts 24-38 New England Patriots: Tom Brady throws 500th career touchdown in win

Tom Brady threw his 500th career touchdown pass as the New England Patriots held off a second-half comeback by the Indianapolis Colts to win 38-24 on Thursday night.

Brady's 500th was also Josh Gordon's first as a Patriot following his trade from the Cleveland Browns - a 34-yard TD that helped New England stretch out their lead to 14 in the fourth quarter after the Colts, having trailed 24-3 at half-time, had reduced the deficit to seven.

Running back James White had another big night receiving, tallying 77 yards off 10 catches, while Julian Edelman hit the ground running on his first game back in more than a year due to injury and suspension. Edelman reeled off 57 yards from seven catches.

The Patriots opened up an early lead as Brady connected with Cordarrelle Patterson for a touchdown on their opening drive, while the Colts came away pointless on theirs, with usually reliable kicker, and former Patriot, Adam Vinatieri missing a 38-yard field goal.

From there, things got worse for Indianapolis in the first half, with only three points to show from it, as Vinatieri was successful with his second attempt from 54 yards.

Andrew Luck led a mini second-half revival, with tight end Eric Ebron hauling in two touchdowns as he topped 100 yards on the night, but Brady's 500th TD - only the third player to ever reach the mark - helped clinch victory.

The Patriots move to 3-2 on the season, while the Colts slip further back from contention in the AFC South at 1-4.

FIRST QUARTER

Colts 0-7 Patriots: Tom Brady one-yard touchdown pass to Cordarrelle Patterson (Stephen Gostkowski extra point good)

SECOND QUARTER

Colts 0-14 Patriots: Brady one-yard touchdown run (Gostkowski extra point good)

Colts 3-14 Patriots: Adam Vinatieri 54-yard field goal

Colts 3-21 Patriots: Brady six-yard touchdown pass to James White (Gostkowski extra point good)

Colts 3-24 Patriots: Gostkowski 45-yard field goal

THIRD QUARTER

Colts 10-24 Patriots: Andrew Luck 14-yard touchdown pass to Eric Ebron (Vinatieri extra point good)

FOURTH QUARTER

Colts 17-24 Patriots: Luck 13-yard touchdown pass to Erik Swoope (Vinatieri extra point good)

Colts 17-31 Patriots: Brady 34-yard touchdown pass to Josh Gordon (Gostkowski extra point good)

Colts 17-38 Patriots: Sony Michel 34-yard touchdown run (Gostkowski extra point good)

Colts 24-38 Patriots: Luck one-yard touchdown pass to Ebron (Vinatieri extra point good)