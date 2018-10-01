Jacksonville Jaguars planning to play without Leonard Fournette again

Leonard Fournette runs during the first half against the New York Jets

The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing to play without injured running back Leonard Fournette again, with coach Doug Marrone admitting he has no timetable for his return.

Fournette re-injured his right hamstring in a 31-12 victory against the New York Jets on Sunday.

The second-year pro had tests following the game, and Marrone says results show the injury is no worse than before.

"It's the same thing: there's a thing that's just pulling at it," Marrone said. "It's legit. There is something there.

"Again, you probably go back to when he first hurt it. I don't know how long it will be. It will be day by day."

Considering Fournette missed two and a half games after initially tweaking it and clearly returned too soon, it makes sense that the Jaguars (3-1) would be even more cautious this time around.

Jacksonville plays at Kansas City on Sunday.

Marrone was asked if another two-game absence was a reasonable expectation.

"I don't know," Marrone said. "I really don't know. If I knew exactly what the deal was, and I could tell you 'three-to-six, 10, IR [injured reserve] … whatever,' I would. I just don't know.

"Those injuries are tough. We've talked about it by position. We've talked about it by player. We've talked about it every other way.

"I thought he was looking good. I really did. You guys are out there. You guys see him working, but it's different when you're playing a game. The game is different."