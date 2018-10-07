WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr throws touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley

0:58 Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr throws a touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley against the Panthers Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr throws a touchdown pass to Saquon Barkley against the Panthers

It's fair to say Odell Beckham Jr had an eventful game against the Carolina Panthers in Week Five, which included throwing a touchdown pass!

Click on the video above to watch as OBJ picked out rookie running back Saquon Barkely for a massive 57-yard score for the New York Giants.

Incredibly, that was Beckham's first touchdown of the season, notching one as a passer before hauling in one as a receiver, which he eventually did end up doing later in the game.

Beckham finished the contest with 131 yards off eight receptions, one of which was a sensational, trademark one-handed grab on the sideline.

But, OBJ's efforts still weren't enough to earn them a victory as Graham Gano nailed a massive 62-yard field goal in the dying seconds to win it for Carolina.

