Kirk Cousins speech inspires Minnesota Vikings to victory over Philadelphia Eagles

Kirk Cousins delivered a passionate pre-game speech to help inspire the Minnesota Vikings to a 23-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Vikings quarter-back gathered his team-mates ahead of the match at the Lincoln Financial Field to deliver the following message:

"Every one of you is here for a reason, for a purpose. You're not here by accident. We wanted you here, we brought you here.

"You have a gift, bring that gift to the table today. We talked all week about finish.

"Finish every block, finish every tackle, finish every play, and finish the damn game."

Cousins' speech proved to be effective as the Vikings secured a hard-fought win over the Eagles to move to 2-2-1 in the NFC North.

"The message was heard and received," said Cousins after the match.

"But it was also, as most NFL games [are], was very important this week because of the nature of getting out with a lead and making sure we stayed with the course and finished."

