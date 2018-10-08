WATCH: NFL plays of the week featuring Kenny Golladay, Isaiah Crowell, Odell Beckham Jr and Dak Prescott

3:07 Watch a collection of the best moments from week five of the NFL! Watch a collection of the best moments from week five of the NFL!

We've picked out some of the best catches, runs, returns and passes from Week Five of the NFL season...

Click on the video above to watch the best plays from Week Five, including Kenny Golladay's towering catch and run for a touchdown, Jakeem Grant's electrifying punt return, and Austin Ekeler's blazing run down the sideline for a score.

In another wild and wacky weekend of action, there were also two 'big man with football' touchdowns as defensive tackles Chris Jones and Linval Joseph rumbled home on pick-sixes for the Chiefs and Vikings, respectively.

Chiefs down Jaguars to stay unbeaten

Vikings beat Eagles in revenge match

Texans edge out Cowboys in overtime

Despite being on the losing side, Odell Beckham Jr. not only hauled in a tough touchdown catch between two Panther defenders, but he threw for one to rookie sensation Saquon Barkley. However, Carolina kicker Graham Gano stole the show with a 63-yard field goal to defeat the Giants as the clock expired.

Don't miss Isaiah Crowell's 77-yard score against the Broncos, on a day where he managed a massive 219 yards on just 15 carries for an average of 14.6 yards per carry - the best per-carry average for one game in NFL history for a player with at least 15 touches.

For all of that, and, more, click on the video above to watch the plays of the week from Week Five in the NFL.

