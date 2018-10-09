WATCH: Drew Brees breaks NFL passing record with 62-yard TD!

3:30 Watch Drew Brees break Peyton Manning's record with a stunning 62-yard touchdown pass Watch Drew Brees break Peyton Manning's record with a stunning 62-yard touchdown pass

Drew Brees is now the NFL's all-time leading passer!

Click on the video above to watch as Brees broke Peyton Manning's record with a stunning 62-yard touchdown pass to Tre'Quan Smith in the second quarter of the New Orleans Saints' Monday night win over the Washington Redskins.

Congratulations, @drewbrees!



Peyton Manning's really happy you broke his record.



Well ... kind of. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/aUxXIDFzI8 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 9, 2018

Brees came into the game needing 201 passing yards to pass Brett Favre (71,838) and Manning (71,940) ahead of him. Then, in the second quarter, having passed Favre but still needing 35 more yards to beat Manning, Brees found Smith wide open deep down the right sideline to break the record in stunning fashion.

After the record-breaking hook-up, officials stopped the game and the game ball was handed over to Pro Football Hall of Fame officials on the sideline as the home Superdome crowd offered a standing ovation to their hero. Brees, meanwhile, was able to share the moment with his wife and children down on the sideline.

5:07 Highlights of the New Orleans Saints' clash with the Washington Redskins in week five of the NFL. Highlights of the New Orleans Saints' clash with the Washington Redskins in week five of the NFL.

It was one of three passing TDs on the night for Brees, moving him up to 499 for his career, one shy of joining Manning (539), Favre (508) and Tom Brady (500) as only the fourth man in the elite 500 club.

Click on the video above to watch the moment Brees became the NFL's all-time leading passer with a 62-yard TD strike.

