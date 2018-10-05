WATCH: Tom Brady's 500th career passing touchdown for New England Patriots

1:04 Tom Brady threw his 500th career touchdown pass in New England's 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts Tom Brady threw his 500th career touchdown pass in New England's 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts

Watch Tom Brady's 500th career passing touchdown in the NFL for the New England Patriots.

The 41-year-old quarterback reached the milestone in Thursday's 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts and becomes just the third player to do so - behind Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508). Brady is the only player to throw all 500 for the same team.

Watch the 34-yard connection with wide receiver Josh Gordon in the fourth quarter - his first for New England since joining in a trade from the Cleveland Browns - and see why Brady credits the players around him for his success.

Despite close double coverage on Gordon, Brady took his time in the pocket behind perfect protection from his offensive line and decided to throw to his wideout anyway. Gordon split two defenders and used his strength and big body to come down with the ball.

After the game, Brady said: "Things like that - milestones and so forth - there are so many people who contribute.

"I just think of all the people who have really worked hard. A quarterback doesn't throw them to himself. He needs people to catch, and block, and the defense to make plays, and coaches to coach.

"These are all great team awards. Pretty cool."

